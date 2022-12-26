Tinkoff Data: congratulations from Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden have risen in price by 20 percent over the year

The average cost of congratulations from Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden increased by 20 percent over the year and amounted to 2,102 rubles. The rise in price of congratulations is stated in the Tinkoff Data study (available to Lenta.ru).

To calculate the index, the average cost of congratulating animators in December before the New Year holidays was used. Experts predict that in 2023 the Father Frost index will increase by another 12 percent, to 2,356 rubles. In general, over the past five years, the index has doubled.

Among million-plus cities, the highest index of Santa Claus was in Moscow. Since 2021, it has soared by 28 percent, to 2,815 rubles. The highest increase in the index was noted in Krasnoyarsk: if last year it was 1,702 rubles, then this year the figure increased by 33 percent, to 2,260 rubles.

Earlier it was reported that cooking Olivier salad this year will cost Russians seven percent more than in 2021. On average, a salad for four people will cost 481 rubles, which is 34 rubles more than in 2021.