The ruling Colorado Party, in addition to winning the presidential election this Sunday (30) with Santiago Peña, won a majority in the Paraguayan Senate and won at least 14 of the 17 disputed departments, according to the official provisional count.

“I call for unity and consensus to reach our destiny of collective well-being and prosperity without exclusions. The time has come to postpone our differences to prioritize the common causes that unite us as a nation”, declared Peña in a speech to dozens of supporters of his party in Asunción.

Presidents of the region published messages on Twitter congratulating the conservative politician.

“Congratulations to the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, on his victory in the elections. Good luck in his tenure. We will work together for ever better and stronger relations between our countries, and for a South America with more union, development and prosperity”, wrote the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he spoke by phone with Peña to congratulate him on his victory. “I greet with affection all our brotherly people and I wish them a great future. Latin America must unite, integration is the way,” said the Peronist.

The Argentine opposition also manifested itself. Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), from the Proposal Republican party (PRO, center-right), wrote a brief message on his Twitter account, in which he congratulated Peña and his party “for this triumph”, summarizing: “Good news from Paraguay for the region”.

Weeks ago, Macri gave up the possibility of running in the elections that will take place in Argentina in October. The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who belongs to the same party as the former president, is a pre-candidate for the Argentine presidency.

The head of the government of Buenos Aires also referred on social networks to Peña’s victory over the candidate of the opposition coalition Concertación Nacional, Efraín Alegre.

“Congratulations to our Paraguayan brothers for a great day of democracy and to Santiago Peña for the victory. As I just told the president-elect, I am confident that we will be able to work together from December onwards to deepen our relations and promote a region that is more integrated with the world,” he posted on Twitter.

One of the few South American presidents who are not left-wing, Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou also congratulated Peña. “We will continue to work together with Paraguay to complement our economies. We hope to jointly strengthen our region to open ourselves up to the world,” he highlighted.