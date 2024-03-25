Renovation at São Paulo airport will open space for facilities that can be adapted to receive foreign visitors

A Aena wants to prepare Congonhas Airport to receive international flights. The preparation is part of the renovation that the concessionaire will carry out at the aerodrome. The works will begin in December this year and are expected to be completed in June 2028.

During the presentation of the project, Aena informed that there is no projection for the start of international operations at the São Paulo airport. The company's plan is to improve the facilities and guarantee space that can be used for the necessary procedures to receive foreign visitors, such as immigration posts.

Another step that the concessionaire will take towards adapting the country's largest domestic airport to receive international flights is the improvement and expansion of the boarding bridges to receive the Airbus 321.

Currently, Congonhas Airport is unable to receive this model of aircraft because the size of the bridges is not capable of docking the aircraft. The A321 is around 7 meters longer than the A320 and is also capable of carrying more passengers.

Azul and Latam, two of the country's main airlines, use this model in their fleets.