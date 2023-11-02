17 flights were transferred to other airports and 13 were cancelled; Operation will extend until midnight due to delays

The plane that was blocking the main landing and takeoff runway at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, was removed by Aena Brasil, the concessionaire that manages the establishment, at 9:49 pm this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023). He came from Cuiabá and carried out air medical transport. The passenger was safely removed by the airport’s medical team. Due to the delay, the airport’s opening hours will be extended by one hour, in alignment with the airlines and the Air Navigation Management Center. During the period, 17 flights were redirected to other airports and 13 were cancelled.