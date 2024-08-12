Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 18:10

Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, had 12 arrivals and eight departures from Florianópolis canceled this Monday, 12th.

Florianópolis International Airport was temporarily closed after an Azul Linhas Aéreas plane suffered tire damage during landing on Monday. According to the concessionaire that manages the Santa Catarina airport, 54 flights were canceled in Florianópolis due to the closure of the runway.

The incident in Santa Catarina also impacted operations at Congonhas, causing queues at the boarding terminals.

Viracopos Airport is closed

The runway at Viracopos International Airport in Campinas (SP) was closed after a Boeing 737-4, owned by Modern Logistics, had to make an emergency landing and suffered a tire blowout on Monday, the 12th. According to the airport’s press office, the aircraft had a defect upon takeoff. No one was injured.

The aircraft developed a problem when it took off from Viracopos at 12:32 p.m. and had to remain in the air for about two hours to use up all its fuel. The pilot declared an emergency and the aircraft landed at around 3:31 p.m. During landing, another tire on the left side burst and the landing gear was damaged.

The incident at Viracopos, however, does not directly impact Congonhas. Most flights from Campinas are diverted to Guarulhos.