7/16/2023 – 4:57 pm

An employee in the cleaning sector died after being run over by a tank truck while working in a courtyard at Congonhas Airport, in the south zone of São Paulo. According to the Civil Police, the accident happened in the middle of the afternoon of Thursday, 13. The truck driver stopped the vehicle and helped the victim. Enisete Fátima Gabriel was taken to Saboya Hospital, underwent surgery, but her condition worsened. She died on Friday the 14th.

The employee was a cleaning leader and had worked for 21 years for Swissport, a company that provides airport services. According to the State Department of Public Security, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) called the police shortly after the accident. According to the civil police officers who were at the scene, the driver gave a statement and was released, but will respond for manslaughter – without intent to kill.

The case was registered at the 2nd Tourist Police Station at Congonhas Airport. The causes of the accident will be determined in an investigation opened by the Civil Police. The police have already requested the images from the airport administration for the images of the place.

In a note, Swissport said it provides assistance to the victim’s family and collaborates with the investigation. “It is with great regret that we confirm a fatal work accident involving a Swissport employee and a third-party vehicle at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo,” he said.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. We are cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation and ensuring that all necessary support is provided to those involved,” he added.

In a note posted on its social network, the Union of Workers in Companies Providing Auxiliary Air Transport Services (Sinteata) mourned the death of the member. “In this moment of great pain, we express our most sincere condolences and make ourselves available to family and friends, uniting in prayer so that their passing can be understood with the infinite goodness and mercy of God”, said the union.























