In a statement, the airport workers’ union states that the main point is against the salary reduction proposed by the company.

Bus drivers who provide internal passenger transport at Congonhas Airport, in the capital of São Paulo, held a protest on the morning of this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024), in the airport lobby, against the change of the outsourced company that operates the service. The company Top Lyne was replaced by Security Sata.

According to Sinteata SP (Union of Workers in Companies Providing Auxiliary Air Transport Services in the State of São Paulo), the protest was in “repudiation of the abusive practices of the company Security Sata”.

“The company, which recently took over the contract with former Top Lyne employees, has been imposing unacceptable measures that violate workers’ rights. The main point of contention is the drastic salary reduction imposed by Security Sata. Drivers will receive lower salaries than those paid by the former company, which represents a major setback in their working conditions.”, says the union in a note published on its social networks.

The note also states that, in addition to the salary reduction, the new company intends to provide another framework for the activity. “The company intends to place them as equipment operators for driver roles, a clear attempt to divert their duties, which constitutes disrespect for workers and puts the safety of airport operations at risk.”

Aena, the concessionaire that manages the airport, reported that the protest did not affect operations.Congonhas Airport operated normally on the morning of Wednesday (17 July), with a punctuality rate above 90%.“, it says.

“The demonstration that took place in the lobby, which ended around 7:30 a.m., involved professionals from the former company that provided services to the airport. The new contractor is already in operation, with drivers trained, qualified and certified to perform the function safely.”, he informed.

A Brazil Agency try to contact Security Sata and are open to including your position in the text.

With information from Brazil Agency.