Airport in the capital of São Paulo is the main airport in the 7th round of concessions; contest is scheduled for the beginning of the 2nd semester

The Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaiosaid there is no “no hiccups” in the Congonhas airport (SP) auction calendar, “crown jewel” of the 7th round of airport concessions, scheduled for the 2nd half of 2022.

Sampaio, who makes a road show in New York to attract international investors to the Brazilian assets for sale, he told Power 360 that this auction is even one of the ones that aroused the greatest interest from foreign funds.

“There is no room to postpone this schedule. It is our commitment to the concession of these airports. There are 15 airports. [Entre eles,] Congonhas airport and Belém airport (PA). There is no hiccup regarding the schedule for the 7th round of airports”said Sampaio.

The Ministry of Infrastructure team has been in the United States since Monday (May 9, 2022) and has already met with the GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners), BTG Pactual, GIC (Singapore sovereign fund) and also with the Australian fund Macquarie.

Marcelo Sampaio also said that there will be a review of studies for road concessions. This is because the sector’s inputs were directly affected by the pandemic and caused a rise in the cost of highway concessionaires.

“This is an attention that we have had with our projects. The pandemic and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused some inputs around the world to have adjustments. Some inputs had an adjustment of 20% to 30% of the value”said Sampaio.

In an interview with Power 360Marco Aurélio Barcelos, president of the association Best Highways in Brazil (formerly ABCR), said that government road concession projects tend to lose attractiveness if they do not undergo an update in their feasibility studies. This is because these studies treat asphalt inputs with a database from more than 1 year ago, which would already make them outdated.

Sampaio also said that there will be an auction for Ferrogrão, a railroad project to link Sinop (MT) to Miritituba (PA), in case the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decide on the impasse that currently holds the concession: There is a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality in the Supreme Court that questions the legality of building the route of this railroad by provisional measure.