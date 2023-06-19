Opening of airport spaces will be on Monday (June 19), 1 day after the celebration of World Autistic Pride Day

On Monday (June 19, 2023), the government will inaugurate multisensory rooms at the airports of Congonhas, in São Paulo, and Santos Dumont, in Rio de Janeiro. The opening of the spaces will be 1 day after the celebration of World Autistic Pride Day.

According to the Ministry of Ports and Airports, the equipment follows the global goals of UN (United Nations) for social development.

“The rooms were designed to broaden inclusion and improve the experience of neurodivergent people using airports. The spaces have special lighting, activity panels, bubble columns, ceilings with acoustic lining and furniture planned to increase the comfort of these users”explains the ministry in a statement.

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françastates that the initiative will ensure greater accessibility to the aviation sector. “We want all passengers, without exception, to feel well taken care of and safe”declares.

At Congonhas airport, the room has a pool with illuminated balls, a soap bubble machine and a video and effects projector. The environment is located in the departure lounge, next to gate 4.

At Santos Dumont, there is aromatherapy, a globe of lights and sound equipment activated by bluetooth, allowing passengers to choose the background music. The room is in the departure terminal, right after the X-ray.

According to the Infraero (Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company), anyone interested in having access to the multisensory rooms should look for the counters of the airlines.