Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 16:43

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, reported this Saturday (3) that the amount applied to improvements at Congonhas Airport reaches the level of R$2 billion. He traveled to São Paulo to check the progress of construction of another important terminal in the state: the Sistema Aeromóvel, which will connect the terminals at Guarulhos International Airport to the Companhia de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) network.

The work on the airmobile, highlighted Silvio Costa, is expected to cost R$300 million. Silvio Costa Filho arrived in the state in a delegation, accompanied by ministers Alexandre Padilha, from the Institutional Relations Secretariat, and Renan Filho, from Transport.

Related news:

The holder of the Ports and Airports portfolio stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's goal for this year is to deliver “the works that the population needs”. He added that, in this context, one of the priorities is to improve airport structures. “There are almost 2 thousand passengers per hour who will be able to access the airport”, he emphasized.

New airport

Another government plan is to open an airport in Olímpia, for which it must set aside R$100 million. The municipality is in the metropolitan region of São José do Rio Preto. The government is still considering opening a second terminal, in a location to be defined based on assessments by a recently assembled working group.

According to Minister Silvio Costa, aviation in the country grew 15% in 2023. “Going from 98 million passengers to 112 million”, he added.