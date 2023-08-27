False hijacking alert on Azul aircraft on Friday (Aug 25) resulted in flight cancellations

O Congonhas Airport (SP) returned to normal operations this Saturday (26.Aug.2023). The airport was paralyzed for 1 hour due to a false alarm of “illicit seizure” – a term that indicates hijacking an aircraft – of an Azul plane that was coming from Recife International Airport (PE) on the night of Friday (25.Aug) .

The false alert that suspended operations at the Congonhas Airport (SP) on the night of Friday (25.Aug.2023) caused the cancellation of flights this Saturday (26.Aug). O Power360 contacted the airlines Latam, Azul and Gol to verify the impact of the incident.

In a note, Azul, the airline on the flight that caused the alert, reported that it followed all procedures and called the authorities involved to analyze the case. According to the company, there were 2 flights canceled on Friday and one on Saturday. The company claims that customers were re-accommodated on flights from other airlines.

Read the full note:

“Azul informs that flight AD 4277 that left Recife for Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, last night [6ª feira], presented a suspicion of unlawful interference. The procedures for this situation were followed by the company, by all institutions and authorities involved. After confirmation of normality, the aircraft proceeded to the final stop position. Customers and Crew disembarked in complete safety. Yesterday [6ª feira], we had 2 canceled and 3 alternate flights. Today [Sábado], we had 1 flight cancelled. Customers were re-accommodated on other company flights.”

Gol stated that it had to change 3 flights to Viracopos Airport and cancel two other operations on Friday night. This Saturday, 12 flights of the company that would land in Congonhas were canceled “due to mesh adequacy”.

Read the company’s full statement:

“GOL informs that due to an occurrence outside its operations at Congonhas Airport (CGH) on the night of Friday (25.Aug), there was a need for 3 flights to be switched to Viracopos Airport (VCP) and 2 canceled . The Company’s aircraft that were held up at CGH due to the incident resumed their take-off processes later.

“This Saturday morning, due to the adequacy of the network, there was also the need to cancel 12 flights that would depart or land at Congonhas Airport (CGH).

“GOL reinforces that it has been providing all necessary support to its Customers since Friday night and remains available to assist them in whatever is necessary.”

Latam already informed that it continues to operate normally this Saturday and that it offered “all the necessary assistance to its customers”. The company could not say how many flights were affected by the suspension.

Read the full note:

“LATAM Brasil informs that its flights operate normally this Saturday (26/8) at Congonhas airport (São Paulo), after the temporary suspension of all operations at the airport on the night of Friday (25.Aug). Despite the fact totally beyond its control, LATAM offered all the necessary assistance to its customers with alternate or canceled flights.”

The incident was recorded in the cabin of a Azul airline plane that was coming from Recife. According to Infraero“the airport control tower received a wrong message from the aircraft cabin, with a code that deals with illicit seizure”, which indicates an aircraft hijacking.

The security protocol was triggered after landing, with the suspension of activities. Infraero informed that the Federal Police (Federal police) “found that it was not a case of illicit seizure” and the airport reopened.