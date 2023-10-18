“Impacts are being monitored” says Aena Brasil; privatization auction was held in August 2022

Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, is operating with problems this Tuesday (17.Oct.2023), on the 1st day of privatized administration. The company Aena Brasil took over administration of the airport in place of Infraero (Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company). The privatization auction was held in August 2022.

According to the new administrator, the flight information system presented a “instability” later in the morning, which resulted in delays. According to Aena, as of 4:30 pm, the problem had still not been resolved. “Although the situation has not been completely normalized, the impacts are being mitigated”said the dealership, in a note.

According to Aena, 65% of flights that took off this Tuesday (Oct 17) from Congonhas, until 3:10 pm, departed on time or were delayed by less than 30 minutes. “Some delays were caused because the rain that occurred in the morning caused aircraft to be held on the apron”he said.

Congonhas airport is the 2nd largest in the country in terms of number of passengers and its management was granted to Aena, a state-owned company, controlled by the Spanish government. The airport had a flow of 22.2 million passengers in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. In 2022, there were 17.7 million passengers. From January to August this year, 14.1 million passengers have passed through the terminal.

Among Aena’s obligations in the airport administration privatization process are the expansion of the remote departure lounge, the readjustment of access roads, renovation of the bathrooms and revitalization of the facade.

The company will also revitalize the taxiway pavements, expand the aircraft apron, as well as build a new passenger terminal, with more boarding bridges.

By the end of November, Aena will have under its management 17 airports in 9 Brazilian states, from where around 20% of national flights depart.

With information from Brazil Agency