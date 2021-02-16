Sixteen years after having fled the Democratic Republic of Congo, because threatened by an armed group that it had helped to dismantle, Debora Kayembe is preparing to become rector of the venerable University of Edinburgh. The establishment will, for the first time in its long history, be run by a black woman.

Member of the Congolese bar since 2000, the lawyer now aged 45 has never returned to her country where her life is still threatened. Since applying for asylum in the UK in 2004, the political activist has specialized in human rights cases.

Despite her career, she believes that nothing had prepared her for being offered to take the helm of the University of Edinburgh, founded in the 16th century. Last November, she was approached to find out if she would consider accepting this post, to say the least prestigious. She agreed, though she thought her chances were slim.

“It’s something I never imagined” Debora Kayembe, new rector of the University of Edinburgh to AFP

Her appointment left her speechless. “It’s something I’ve never looked for, it happened on a set. I express a feeling of deep gratitude for those who nominated me as a candidate. It is a great responsibility because I am an example to show the world that if you are able to do the right things and fight for justice by forgetting yourselves and putting the cause of others first, the reward will always be great “, she declared the day after her election.

Several months before her appointment, Debora Kayembe found herself embroiled in a conflict that she initially wanted to avoid. One night, a dozen teenagers chanted in front of his house: “Go home !”Last June, she was in a car accident when someone had punctured her tires. “I had to call the police many times” , she admits.

She recounted what had happened on social media. But rather than seeking confrontation, she chose to adopt a message of tolerance and dialogue with her attackers. “I told them : ‘Look, these things are a thing of the past. We got past that. If you still don’t understand, we’re going to have to talk. ‘ That was my message. Nothing else.”

A little later, her daughter came back from school in tears, a teacher asking her to do “a slave dance”in front of his classmates. The lawyer did not leave the case behind. After explanations with the school, she started a petition for the Scottish Parliament to urgently address racism in the education system. Parliament accepted, the issue will be debated in the coming months.

It was precisely the message of dialogue and tolerance that caught the attention of the University of Edinburgh. Which counts among its former students prime ministers, Nobel laureates and Olympic athletes.

“Respect for the values ​​of humanity and kindness is at the heart of my work, and I look forward to working with staff, students, and the entire university community to ensure that everyone is valued.”

“They told me that as rector of the university your message will go far and the whole world will listen , she reports. That’s why we want you to take the job. “According to Debora Kayembe, born in Kinshasa and raised by her uncle, a doctor, her family in the DRC was overcome with emotion upon hearing the news. “There is a sense of national pride, they are waiting for the inaugural ceremony scheduled for July 2021 to come to Scotland to see it with their own eyes” , she says.

His priority after his installation on March 1 will be to ensure that the university attracts “the brightest minds in Scotland” to help him recover from the coronavirus.

Debora Kayembe also wanted to send a message of hope to Africa, from where she received many congratulations, including that of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. The rector said to herself “determined”to defend the rights of students in the pandemic context and to strengthen the attractiveness of the University of Edinburgh in the world.

The pandemic has had the virtue of opening up the possibilities of distance education, an opportunity for Africa, according to Debora Kayembe. She hopes to be able, through her position as rector, to promote better education for the continent. “Africa needs education, the best education, she emphasizes. My role will be to make sure it’s high on the agenda. “