In the crowded corridors of the Goma Provincial Hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a tired-faced nurse wearing a mask holds a newborn wrapped in a blanket. The baby’s skin shows a rash, a symptom of monkeypox, or mpox – as the disease has been renamed to avoid stigma. This Central African country is the epicentre of the health emergency declared on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Outside, Glody Amani, a woman living in Goma, is worried. “Our health system is still under development and I fear that the country will be overwhelmed,” she tells this newspaper. “We are all afraid of what is to come.” Amani Sadiki, another resident of Goma, is also worried. “With such a fragile health and security situation, there is a significant risk that mpox will spread rapidly. The authorities must urgently address this disease, our survival is at stake.”

So far this year, Africa has recorded 15,000 cases of MPOX and 479 deaths, most of them in the DRC, although the real figures are likely to be much higher, given that there is hardly any capacity to trace infections. Scientists warn that the Central African country is seeing a worrying increase in cases – many among children – in a context of a humanitarian crisis and a war that has been dragging on since the 1990s, which has worsened in 2022.

In some health centres around Goma, the number of patients is 4,000% over capacity, according to the NGO Save the Children.

Congo’s fragile public health system is struggling with shortages of staff and medical supplies. According to 2023 statistics from the non-governmental organization CARE, more than 8.9 million people (almost a tenth of the population) do not have access to essential and life-saving health services, especially in remote and conflict-ravaged areas. Hospitals tend to be overwhelmed with more patients than they can handle: at Goma Provincial Hospital, doctors and nurses – woefully ill-equipped, underpaid and overworked – rush through crowded corridors. At some health centres on the outskirts of the city, the number of patients is over 100,000. 4,000% of its capacitywarns the NGO Save the Children.

The country still struggles with public health problems such as measles (300,000 cases last year and 6,000 deaths, according to Doctors Without Borders) and recurring Ebola outbreaks (14 since 1976), the most recent of which took place in April 2022. Anita Gloire, a resident of Goma — the capital of North Kivu province, bordering the epicenter of the outbreak in South Kivu — still remembers it. “We fear that restrictions will be imposed [parecidas a las del ébola] “If we don’t control the MPOX,” says this woman, who notices how the outbreak is becoming more and more a topic of conversation in her circles.

Workers at Nyiragongo General Referral Hospital (Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo). Prosper Heri Ngorora

On the streets of Goma, life seems to be going on as usual: public transport is running as usual and the authorities have not imposed restrictions such as mandatory mask wearing or night-time curfews. But there are signs that these are not entirely normal times: on a crowded bus, five women are talking to each other, their voices tinged with concern, about the spread of the virus and the possibility of the re-introduction of movement restrictions that were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There seems to be a greater sense of urgency in the camps for displaced people. The DRC is experiencing one of the largest internal displacement crises on the continent, with 6.9 million people forced to leave their homes, mainly due to the conflict in the east. Natalia Torrent, head of mission for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Goma, is particularly concerned about the exponential spread of the disease in these settlements with appalling hygiene conditions. The three IDP camps surrounding Goma are overcrowded, with an estimated 354,000 children living in overcrowded tents. “We are planning outreach programmes and implementing rigorous surveillance to identify suspected cases,” Torrent said by phone. An unsanitary environment and inadequate access to clean water, healthcare and nutrition also make children much more vulnerable, creating a dangerous situation, said Greg Ramm, Save the Children’s country director in the DRC.

African experts insist on the urgency of countries in the North showing “solidarity” with the Global South, sending resources for the detection and tracing of infections and providing vaccines to avoid a repeat of the Covid situation, in which rich countries hoarded doses. The price to pay if this is not done, they warn, could be a more global expansion of the virus, and they stress that the cases recorded in Africa so far this year are three times higher than in 2022 when the WHO declared another global health emergency due to monkeypox — at that time, Spain and the United States were the epicentre of the outbreak. “Western countries are no longer safe. This is no longer a problem for us, but for the world,” said Jean Kaseya, director general of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — the highest health authority on the continent — in a telephone interview with this newspaper on Thursday. The European Union assessed the risk of contagion on the continent as “low” on Friday.

Some are taking a calmer view of the current situation than others. Rachel Maguru, a doctor at the North Kivu provincial hospital, says firmly in a telephone interview that her team approaches each case “without undue pressure,” based on their experience with previous epidemics such as Ebola and coronavirus. She says her hospital has successfully treated 10 patients, most of whom sought medical attention only after developing visible skin symptoms — most MPOX treatments are aimed at mitigating symptoms. Maguru says they treat patients by lowering their fever and consult dermatologists about skin problems. Once their condition improves, they are discharged. And she admits that her main fear is that people with symptoms will avoid seeking medical care for fear of stigma, which could lead to further spread of the virus. At centres such as Nyiragongo General Referral Hospital – one of the treatment centres for monkeypox patients – patients receive psychological support from a team of therapists to mitigate feelings of marginalisation within the community, explains doctor Zaïre Adili.

The viruses analysed in the DRC belong to a different clade (variant) than the one that triggered the international alert in 2022, which ended in May 2023, and experts suggest that it may be more lethal than the previous one. In Africa, around 3% of those who test positive die, although it is difficult to have reliable estimates for now. The first clade was mainly transmitted through sexual relations, and the specific transmission mechanisms of the new variant are not yet entirely clear, but it seems to be more easily transmitted and cause more severe cases. In addition, infections seem to be concentrated in children: 70% of positive cases are in children under 15 years of age, and 39% in children under five years of age, who account for 62% of deaths.

This article was published in collaboration with Egab, a platform that works with journalists from the Middle East and Africa.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.