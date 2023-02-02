“Open your palms, fix your eyes on them. Friends, God has placed in your hands the gift of life, the future of society and of this great country”. This was underlined by the Pope as he met young people and catechists in the stadium of the Martyrs of Kinshasa. “Brother, sister, do your hands seem small and weak, empty and unsuitable for such great tasks? I would like to point out one thing to you: all hands are alike, but none are alike; no one has hands alike yours, so you are a unique, unrepeatable and incomparable richness. No one in history can replace you – Bergoglio said to the young people – Ask yourself then: what are these hands of mine for? To build or to destroy, to give or to hoard, to love or to hate? You see, you can shake your hand and close it, it becomes a fist; or you can open it and make it available to God and to others”.

“Here lies the fundamental choice – Francis recalls – since ancient times, since Abel, who generously offered the fruits of his work, while Cain ‘raised his hand against his brother and killed him’, a young man who dreams of a different future, tomorrow is born from your hands, the peace that this country lacks can come from your hands”.

Tomorrow the Pontiff will leave for South Sudan.