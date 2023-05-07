Congo | The number of victims of the floods is almost 400

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the eastern parts of the Congo.

Congo the number of victims of the floods in the democratic republic has already risen to almost 400, the authorities said on Sunday.

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the Etelä Kivu province in the eastern part of the country. Rivers have overflowed their banks, which has caused, among other things, landslides, under which entire villages have been left.

A national day of mourning has been declared for Monday due to the floods in the Congo. The regional government has sent a shipload of food and medicine to the province.

Earlier in the week, in neighboring Rwanda, it was reported that around 130 people had died due to floods.

In Central Africa, heavy rains regularly cause floods and landslides, but according to experts, extreme weather events are occurring more and more frequently in Africa due to climate change.