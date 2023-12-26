Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Congo | More than 20 died in landslides caused by heavy rains

December 26, 2023
In addition to fatalities, landslides caused great material damage.

At least 22 people died on Tuesday in landslides caused by heavy rains in the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities say. Landslides swept away more than 15 houses in the southern city of Kananga.

According to the regional governor's office, among the dead are a woman and her eight children and a man with his four children.

A year ago, floods in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, claimed the lives of more than 160 people.

