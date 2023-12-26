Congo | More than 20 died in landslides caused by heavy rains

In addition to fatalities, landslides caused great material damage.

At least 22 people died on Tuesday in landslides caused by heavy rains in the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities say. Landslides swept away more than 15 houses in the southern city of Kananga.

According to the regional governor's office, among the dead are a woman and her eight children and a man with his four children.

In addition to fatalities, landslides caused great material damage.

A year ago, floods in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, claimed the lives of more than 160 people.