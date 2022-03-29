Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Congo | Eight UN peacekeepers die in helicopter crash in DRC

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Congolese military authorities, a rebel group M23 would have shot down the helicopter, but the matter has not been confirmed.

29.3. 23:48

Eight A UN peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter carrying them crashed and was destroyed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, AFP says. Six of the dead were Pakistanis, one Russian and one Serb.

A helicopter involved in the UN peacekeeping operation Monusco was on a reconnaissance flight when the accident occurred, Pakistani military communications are reported. The cause of the helicopter crash is not yet known. UN Secretary-General António Guterresin a representative confirmed what happened on Tuesday in New York, USA.

Accident took place in the territory of North Kivu province, where Congolese army forces have been fighting the M23 rebel group.

According to Congolese military authorities, the M23 had fired down a helicopter, but according to AFP, it has not yet been confirmed.

#Congo #peacekeepers #die #helicopter #crash #DRC

See also  HS Espoo | Espoo will soon be crossed by an ambitious road, the route of which is a dismay to many - Now the mother justifies why criticizing this particular route is more than a nimby phenomenon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Turkey-Italy 2-3, blue reaction with Cristante and Raspadori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.