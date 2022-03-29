Congo | Eight UN peacekeepers die in helicopter crash in DRC

According to Congolese military authorities, a rebel group M23 would have shot down the helicopter, but the matter has not been confirmed.

29.3. 23:48

Eight A UN peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter carrying them crashed and was destroyed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, AFP says. Six of the dead were Pakistanis, one Russian and one Serb.

A helicopter involved in the UN peacekeeping operation Monusco was on a reconnaissance flight when the accident occurred, Pakistani military communications are reported. The cause of the helicopter crash is not yet known. UN Secretary-General António Guterresin a representative confirmed what happened on Tuesday in New York, USA.

Accident took place in the territory of North Kivu province, where Congolese army forces have been fighting the M23 rebel group.

According to Congolese military authorities, the M23 had fired down a helicopter, but according to AFP, it has not yet been confirmed.