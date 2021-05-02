Gunmen killed at least 19 people, including 10 soldiers, in attacks on two villages in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, hours after President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state of emergency in two provinces.

The escalation of armed militia attacks and violence between rival groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people since the beginning of the year, at a time when government forces and UN peacekeepers face difficulties to achieve stability in the region.

The local authorities said that the latest violence occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, when gunmen raided two villages in Beni, in the North Kivu region.

Later on Saturday, local media reports said that unidentified people killed a prominent imam in Beni inside the Beni Central Mosque while performing evening prayers. This imam was known for his anti-terrorist sermons on a regional radio station.

On Friday, Tshisekedi declared a state of emergency in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

“The goal is to swiftly end the state of insecurity that results in the deaths of our citizens every day in that part of the country,” said government spokesman Patrick Moya.

The spokesman did not specify the next steps that would be taken in the context of the state of emergency in the two affected provinces.

Armed police in Beni, North Kivu, dispersed students who were organizing a sit-in at the city council on Friday to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation.