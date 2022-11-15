Murder of Ambassador Attanasio in Congo: Rome calls for the trial of 2 UN employees

The Rome prosecutor’s office, which closed the investigation into the case last February death by the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and by the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci, charges the crime of manslaughter to the organizers of the mission in North Kivu on February 22, 2021, in Congo.

The two employees of the World Food Program (WFP), a UN agency, Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagaza they would have “omitted for negligence, imprudence and inexperience, according to the reconstruction carried out to date, which is in line with the results of the internal UN investigation, all suitable precautions to protect the physical integrity of the participants in the mission which traveled along the RN2 road on which, in recent years, there had been at least twenty firefights between criminal groups and the regular army”.

In particular for the investigators, as they explained in a note, the suspects would have “certified falsely, in order to obtain permission by the local offices of the UN Security Department, indicating in the request for authorization for the mission, instead of the names of Attanasio and Iacovacci, those of two Pam employees so as to mislead the offices as to the real composition of the convoy and this because they had not forwarded the request, as prescribed by the UN protocols, at least 72 hours before”. Furthermore, the two suspects “have failed, in violation of UN protocols, to inform the MONUSCO peace mission five days before the trip, which is responsible for providing specific information on security matters, informing the organizers of the mission of the associated risks and providing indications on the precautions to be taken (such as an armed escort and armored vehicles)”.

