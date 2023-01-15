The militiamen of Iscap, a branch of Isis active in central Africa, have claimed responsibility for the attack carried out in the church of Kasindi, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “ISIS says fighters planted and detonated” a bomb, causing “dozens of Christians killed and wounded” and threatening further attacks, reports Rita Katz of Site, a jihadism monitoring site, on Twitter.

The death toll from the attack has risen to 17 dead and about twenty wounded, the Congolese government announced, which “strongly” condemned the attack, which took place while mass was in progress.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan from 31 January to 5 February.