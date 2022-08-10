Congo, the parish priest Father Godefroid was killed by a group of armed bandits

A group of armed bandits have killed in recent days Godefroid Pembele Mandona priest incardinated in the diocese of Kikwit in Democratic Republic of Congo. “His Excellency Mgr. Timothe’e Bodika Mansiyai, Bishop of Kikwit, is deeply saddened to announce to his faithful and people of good will the sad news of the death of Father Godefroid Pembele Mandon. We recommend the soul of the illustrious deceased to you. your fervent prayers “reads the obituary signed on 7 August 2022 by Fr Francis-Emmanuel Kimwanga, Chancellor of the diocese of Kikwit.

P. Pembele was shot dead Weapons in the night from 6 to 7 August 2022, at the parish of St. Joseph Mukasa in Kikwit by armed bandits who attacked the church. Transferred to Kinshasa, he died on Sunday 7 August 2022 at the Olive Lembe Kabila hospital center in Nsele.

On the same night, from 6 to 7 August 2022, another parish located in the same city of Kikwit, Saint Murumba, was also attacked by armed bandits “who robbed women who were preparing for the first mass of a new priest and they took away a lot of goods from a catechist “, agree sources affirm.

