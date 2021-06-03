Tremble, corrupt corporations! Conglomerate 451: Overloaded now available on Xbox. In this first person RPG developed by RuneHeads and published by 34BigThings We will be in charge of a special agency where we will have the mission of restoring order to sector 451, since corrupt corporations have decided to take over a large part of the land. Prepare your team, a new adventure awaits us.

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Conglomerate 451: Overloaded We will be in command of a special agency that has been formed by the Conglomerate City Senate to restore order to sector 451, to complete our mission successfully we will be allowed to create clones, all thanks to a new constitutional decree that will give us their authorization.

We can manipulate the DNA of our team, train it, provide them with their own arsenal and implant cybernetic limbs that make it easier for us to complete our mission to end crime at any cost. But not everything will be as easy as it seems, since even the smallest scratch could put us in danger and end the life of our team. The difficulty will increase, so we must be very careful.

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded It has a story mode where we will have a world full of events that will test our strategies and prepare us for war against corrupt corporations and their propaganda. We will also have an infinite mode, in which the game will create endless content so that the fun does not end.

This RPG with roguelike elements has content that we can unlock, such as new cybernetic limbs, advanced technology and powers that will be very useful to explore the cyberdungeons to our liking. We can also find collectibles that we must take to the Collector to discover vital information in the game. Are you ready for this mission?

You can find Conglomerate 451: Overloaded available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 9.99.