Congestion | The police described the driver’s dangerous decision on the Esplanade: “Nerves have to hold on”

Esplanadi’s congestion has caused drivers to invent illegal shortcuts.

The police On Tuesday, a traffic camera recorded the dangerous pranking of motorists on Pohjoisesplanadi.

Director of the traffic control function in Helsinki Dennis Pasterstein published a video on his Twitter account on Wednesday, in which two cars start to overtake a line of cars crawling on the Esplanade, looking dangerous.

In the video, one of the cars starts to pass the queue via the tram tracks. Soon, another car from the queue hooks the car hose in front of the car that has started to pass. The crash, let alone the pedestrians waiting for the lights to change, are not far away.

The cars drive along the oncoming tram tracks until they disappear from the view of the video.

Pasterstein has no information about what happened outside the video footage. According to him, it is impossible to find out the drivers based on the videos.

According to motorists, the congestion on Esplanade has worsened after one lane of both streets was closed to car traffic in the city’s experiment. They are assigned to light traffic and restaurants.

Among other things, more living space and a bicycle path were built in the area.

Project has strained motorists’ nerves throughout the spring. Motorists should keep their nerves under control, says Pasterstein.

“The situation is challenging, but despite that, the drivers’ nerves must hold.”

According to Pasterstein’s assessment, converting the esplanades into single lanes has congested the streets in the area. The amount of traffic on the Esplanade has slightly decreased since the summer started, but there are still traffic jams, says Pasterstein.

“Traffic works like an hourglass. Its transmission capacity is as great as the narrowest point of the road.”

According to Pasterstein, traffic jams occur when Pohjois Esplanadi becomes one-lane at the traffic lights. Turning onto Unioninkatu is also challenging.

“Those turning onto Unioninkatu can’t group into the turning lane in time enough.”

On the Esplanade there has already been dangerous traffic behavior in the past, but nothing like what can be seen in the video has reached Pasterstein’s ears yet.

In the Esplanadi system, he is most worried about the increase in traffic on the smaller streets, through which drivers try to bypass the Esplanadi congestion.

“Some of the streets are terribly cramped. It’s a traffic safety risk.”

According to Pasterstein, traffic control on the Esplanade has not been increased, at least for the time being.