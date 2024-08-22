Congestion | Kallio in Helsinki became a congestion dump

Traffic jams|There is one lane for buses going to the center that crosses the trolley tracks. Buses have to wait their turn during tram service holidays.

Quite the new bus route Hämeentie has turned into a traffic jam in Helsinki’s Kallio. There is a long line of buses after Sörnäinen all the way to Hakaniemi.

In the afternoon, traffic is congested on the lanes leading away from the center.

Editor of HS Susanna Laari has noticed that when the bus service stops, people jump out of the buses on Hämeentie. They either change to a trolley or continue on foot.

Traffic jams are due to the new driving arrangements at the Siltasaarenkatu construction site, which came into force on Friday. The contractor area has caused a bottleneck between Hakaniementori and Pitkänsilla.

In the new driving arrangements, traffic towards the center has been moved to bend to the left in its direction of travel over the tram tracks and then back to the right side of the carriageway near Pitkänsilla.

Buses give way to trams, causing bus traffic to queue up.

Bus service away from the center goes around John Stenberg beach.

Communications specialist at Kruunusilto Lauri Hänninen says problems detected.

“We are currently discussing with HSL what kind of measures can be taken to resolve the situation. We are working with this,” says Hänninen.

The changes to driving arrangements came into effect on Siltasaarenkatu on Friday. As a result of the change, morning traffic is congested on Hämeentie.

Siltasaarenkatu the contract is part of a large complex related to the Laajasalo tramway, where a temporary terminus of the new tram line is coming to Hakaniemenranta.

However, the plans are to continue the line in the direction of the city center, and therefore the street section between Hakaniementor and Pitkänsilla will be renovated and a new branch for tram traffic will be built to Hakaniemenranta.

One-way bike lanes will be built on both sides of Siltasaarenkatu. Street lighting, rainwater systems and street paving will be renewed. Part of the sidewalk on the east side of the street is located under the arcade roof of the office of the trade unions, i.e. Liittotten talo.

The construction contract is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of 2026.