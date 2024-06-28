Friday, June 28, 2024
Congestion | "freezing queues" at the University of Helsinki metro station

June 28, 2024
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
Congestion | “freezing queues” at the University of Helsinki metro station
The University of Helsinki metro station is congested on Friday afternoon.

Helsinki the university metro station is badly congested on Friday afternoon. Helsingin Sanomat reporter on the spot Elina Saarilahti describes the queues as “freezing” but says that they are still moderately long.

According to Saarilahti, the escalators leading to the station’s metro platform have stopped. The one in question the station’s escalators have stopped before due to the large number of users.

According to Saarilahti, the queue for the subway reaches the beginning of the station tunnel, past the R-kiosk and the S-market located there. According to his assessment, the queues are possibly related to the Tuska metal festival organized in Suvilahti. According to Saarilahti, the metro train itself was also very full and very warm.

The University of Helsinki metro station is currently the terminus of the eastern side of the Helsinki metro, as the Rautatientori metro station, which is under renovation, is out of use for the summer. During the renovation, metro traffic has been cut in half.

The news is updated.

