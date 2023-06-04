Toxoplasma gondii It is a protozoan so widespread throughout the world that one in three inhabitants of the planet is parasitized at some point in life by it. The infection, toxoplasmosis, is almost always very mild and those affected do not even think that the slight discomfort and tiredness they suffer could have an external cause. With two exceptions: immunocompromised people and pregnant women. In the first case, the complications can be fatal, while in the second the contagion is a major threat to the fetus that can cause abortions or serious neurological and visual sequelae that prevent the normal development of the child. It is called congenital toxoplasmosis.

In recent years, this disease has been at the center of a gigantic controversy that divides scientific societies, experts, and governments. The reason is whether or not all future mothers should undergo screening tests to see if they have contracted the parasite. Until 2018, these blood tests were generally carried out in Spain. That year, however, the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO) stopped recommending them after reviewing all the scientific evidence. Other entities, such as the Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases (SEIP), instead maintain the opposite position.

The result of this division among the medical class is a great disparity between autonomous communities, with some following the opinion of gynecologists and others that of paediatricians. Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country have stopped carrying out the tests in recent years, as they have confirmed in writing to EL PAÍS.

The arguments for doing so are those set out in its day by SEGO and that the Public Health Commission —formed by the Ministry of Health and the communities— updated last year in a document that states that “screening does not meet the necessary criteria to considered effective”. The reasons are that there are no diagnostic means “that can differentiate acute or recent infection from the past”; that it is not possible to know if the fetus is infected without “resorting to invasive methods that are not without risk”, such as amniocentesis (a test by which amniotic fluid is extracted); and that “there is no scientific evidence of the effectiveness of drug treatment” to prevent the “transmission of infection from the mother to the fetus.” According to this position, screening is indicated only in some risky pregnancies, such as mothers with HIV.

Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Navarra and La Rioja, on the other hand, carry out the test three times during pregnancy, once per trimester. In the first, the objective is to find out if the expectant mother has or has had the infection in the past, while in the next two it is to check if it has occurred during the pregnancy (possible symptoms are often confused with the pregnancy itself). Andalucía and Castilla-León, for their part, only do the test in the first quarter. “This test has all the scientific evidence and is the only way to prevent and treat the baby early if he is affected,” says Castilla-La Mancha.

Four communities —Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Galicia— have not answered the questions in this newspaper, although an extensive document from the Carlos III Health Institute reveals an even more fragmented picture, with differences in some cases between hospitals in the same community and even within the same hospital. This disparity between governments is repeated on the international scene. The United Kingdom, for example, does not carry out screenings, considering that they are not cost-effective, while in France screenings during pregnancy are monthly. The differences also occur with private healthcare, where testing is widespread.

What is the ultimate reason for such a difference in criteria even among specialists, who are the ones who must set the guidelines for health policies, and also among the different governments that must execute them?

Anna Suy, president of the SEGO Perinatal Medicine Section, believes that, looking at the current scientific evidence, there is not much room for controversy. “Official data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network and the Carlos III Health Institute tell us that between 2019 and 2021 only one case of congenital toxoplasmosis was detected. It makes no sense to test all pregnant women [330.000 en España en 2022] for a single proven case in three years,” he says.

Suy warns that the tests can even be counterproductive: “It is a disease in which it is very difficult to know with the available tests if the infection is current or past. This means that you will end up treating many women for an infection that they no longer have with drugs that carry their risks and have their toxicity for the mother and the baby. With the current evidence, screening doesn’t make sense.”

The decision to stop doing the screening, however, has met with the rejection of a sector of the medical class, mostly made up – although not only – of pediatricians. As a result of this discomfort, the State Network for Research in Congenital Toxoplasmosis (REIV-TOXO) emerged, which today has professionals from 122 hospitals and collaborates closely with the Carlos III Health Institute, from which it receives public funds. In 2021, the group sent a letter to the Ministry of Health “in support of pregnancy screening.”

Clara Carreras, a pediatrician at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital (Barcelona) and a member of the group, focuses on the loss of diagnostic opportunity. “If we withdraw screening, we are going to diagnose fewer cases and we are going to do it late. The most serious neurological disorders are usually detected in pregnancy follow-up ultrasounds. But then they have already occurred and the opportunity to try to prevent the infection from reaching the fetus has been lost. Other cases are detected as the child grows, especially the ocular ones, when it is already difficult to diagnose that the origin is in the gestation ”, she explains.

Between 2010 and 2020, the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network declared 17 cases in Spain, a figure that for many specialists is lower than the real one. The estimated incidence, according to various sources, would be at least one case per 10,000 births. This means that, with 330,000 births in 2022, more than 30 cases per year would go unreported in Spain.

The REIV-TOXO has identified about 60 cases in the hospitals that make up the network. Researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute have presented this week at the congress of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), held in Santiago de Compostela, a study that offers even higher data. “The Specialized Care Activity Registry (RAE-CMBD) detected 547 hospital discharges with this diagnosis between 2010 and 2020 (3% of the declared cases),” the presentation states.

Isabel de Fuentes, one of the authors, admits that these data may be approximate due to the source used and that, in any case, they are provisional since they are preliminary results of an extensive investigation that is still underway. “But in any case, what they do make clear is that there is great ignorance of the real situation of congenital toxoplasmosis in Spain. There is a clear underdiagnosis and underreporting that requires further study. It is necessary to do this because if we do not know how many cases occur, we cannot adequately assess the need for screening ”, she explains.

According to a document from the Carlos III Health InstituteIf the mother contracts the parasite in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, it will also infect the fetus in less than 10% of cases. But if the infection occurs, more than 60% of babies will suffer “ocular and intracranial lesions that can be serious.” Between weeks 14 and 28 of gestation, the infection will reach up to half of the fetuses, but the percentage of those who will suffer damage is reduced to 25%. In these cases, the injuries are mainly ocular and “in general they are not serious.” Beyond the 28th week, up to 80% of babies will be infected, although less than 15% will be affected and generally mildly.

“We are beginning to have enough evidence that we can significantly reduce the impact of the disease. Drugs help us prevent fetal infection and reduce damage when it occurs. But it is important to have screening to treat cases early ”, defends María de la Calle, head of the Obstetrics section at the Hospital de La Paz (Madrid) and a supporter of screening.

Anna Suy, on the other hand, considers that the current recommendation against screening cannot be changed until new evidence emerges. “SEGO, as a scientific society, and governments must make decisions with the available evidence. And this is what it is today. Obviously, new data and publications in scientific media may arise that change this position. This is how science advances. But that moment has not yet arrived, ”she concludes.

What all parties do agree on is the need to maintain preventive measures during pregnancy that prevent the pregnant woman from coming into contact with the parasite. These are to avoid eating raw meats and cured sausages (although freezing them for two days can reduce the risks), thoroughly washing all fruits and vegetables that are going to be eaten, and avoiding contact with cats that are part of their life outside. Domestic cats that do not leave the house and eat feed are not a source of contagion.