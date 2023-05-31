A young Arab woman in her twenties went to a police station in Dubai to ask about her friend who had been seized by the competent authorities. The policemen noticed that she appeared to be in an abnormal state and slurred her speech. And she was subjected to an examination to make sure that she was indeed under the influence of abuse, to join her friend in detention, and she was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which punished her with a fine and deportation.

In detail, the Dubai Public Prosecution charged a 20-year-old Arab woman with a charge of using a psychotropic substance, and referred her to the misdemeanor court, according to the latest amendments to the federal law regarding combating narcotic substances.

According to the facts of the case, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, and what was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused came to a police station in Dubai to inquire about her friend, who was arrested in similar circumstances.

The policemen at the station noticed that she appeared to be in an abnormal state, as she showed signs of confusion, and was slurring her speech, which raises suspicions about being under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic substances.

Upon inquiry, the accused reported that she had taken the crystal drug two days before she came to the center, so she was brought to the General Department for Drug Control, and permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to take legal measures with her, and to obtain a sample from it to determine whether it contained any narcotic substances or not.

And by analyzing the sample, it was confirmed that it contained crystal anesthetic, and in the Public Prosecution investigations, she admitted that she had used crystal anesthesia, and that she had obtained it from an Asian person with whom she communicated via “WhatsApp”, and transferred 300 dirhams to him.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that the definitive evidence of the validity and proving of the charge against the accused, by examining a sample obtained in a sound and legal way from her, in addition to her acknowledgment in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she possessed and used the crystal drug, and then the court is reassured of the foregoing evidence, She considers that the elements of the crime ascribed to her have been met against her, and then ruled her conviction according to Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 and its amendments regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and sentenced her to a fine of 5,000 dirhams and deportation.

