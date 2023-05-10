On the other side of the six-meter rust-colored fence, some five hundred migrants who managed to cross the Rio Grande and turned themselves in to the border authorities waited under a merciless sun for their fate on Tuesday morning at Gate 42, one of the hottest spots on the 3,200-kilometer border that separates Mexico and the United States. On this side, a burly border patrol guard who asked not to be identified confirmed, stationed on the shoulder of one of the highways that cross the desert and with the sound of helicopters in the background, that the crossings between Ciudad Juárez and El Step have multiplied in the last week. It is estimated that the number of people intercepted each day has risen from 6,000 to 8,000 people, in anticipation of what will happen as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, East Coast time, when the immigration policy established by Title 42 expires. And that that two days from its end, no one, neither on one side of the border nor on the other side, ventures to predict what exactly will happen as of Friday.

Migrants walk past a barbed wire fence at the El Paso border. Nayeli Cruz

The measure was imposed by Donald Trump temporarily in 2020 to stop the spread of the pandemic. From March 2020 to March this year, it was used in 2.6 million expulsions to Mexico in which there was no intervention by a judge. Decreed the end of the health exception by the Joe Biden Administration, the norm, a precept dusted off from a law from the forties to allow returns hot, it gives way to the old Title 8. In practice, it will bring a tightening of the rules to enter the United States. Those denied entry will be deported, but with an added bonus: a ban on returning for the next three, five or eight years. If they are caught trying again, they face prison terms in the United States. In the Title 42 empire, the most stubborn could rack up dozens of attempts without consequence.

“On Thursday nothing ends; a harsher era of arrests, deportations and imprisonment is inaugurated. And the most worrying thing is that this includes refugees, people who legitimately have the right to asylum”, explains Fernando García, executive director of Border Human Rights Networkan NGO that has been working in the field for 25 years.

More information

The apocalyptic portrait painted by the voices of the hardest wing of the Republican Party assumes that the border will be wide open on Thursday, and that the invasion will be inevitable. “Disinformation spread for different reasons by Republicans and human traffickers is leading many to believe that it will be easier now than ever to get in. I am afraid that thousands of people waiting on the other side will dare to try their luck. If one stops to think about it, in the case of conservatives the paradox of encouraging these attempts is extraordinary”, says García.

The authorities estimate that as of Friday the figure of 10,000 daily arrests will be exceeded. And the processing centers are already at the limit, with some 25,000 migrants in total in custody. This Tuesday, during a call between Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the leaders discussed ways to “urgently reduce overcrowding” in the region.

Border Patrol has installed new barbed wire fencing to further close access. Nayeli Cruz

The administration of the US president has been preparing for the outbreak of the crisis for weeks and several days trying to appear to have the situation under control, with gestures such as the announcement of the dispatch of 1,500 soldiers, in addition to the 2,500 already stationed in the busiest border on the planet. The new envoys will not participate in security tasks, exclusive to the border police; They arrive to support logistical and administrative issues.

These efforts are focused on three concepts, as two White House officials from Washington clarified on Tuesday in a call with journalists: “law enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy.” “We have provided more resources, we have sent more troops, officers for the management of migrants, judges and lawyers to help expand legal channels for immigration,” they explained.

The diplomacy part involves the promise to open processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia with the collaboration of allies such as Spain or Canada, as well as the launch of a mobile application, CBP One. With it, they intend to make asylum applications before arriving at the border. Migrants criticize it because, they say, it requires training to complete the steps worthy of a mix of lawyer and computer scientist that many of them do not have.

Despite these efforts, the situation has placed Biden, who promised in the campaign that took him to the White House that he would humanize immigration management, but in practice he has continued the path marked out by Trump, in a delicate situation. The president finds himself sandwiched between criticism from those who consider him too soft on border issues and those who blame him for being too harsh.

The human face of that political fight awaits at the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso (population 1.45 million), ground zero for the immigration crisis that regularly looms over the city. It was already filled with people living on the streets last May and December, when the judges prevented in extremis that the Government put an end to Title 42. Given the prospect of that happening, the block that surrounds the temple, fenced off to prevent migrants from leaving those four streets, has come to house up to two thousand people, including dozens of Small children. They arrive from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso in search of a different future, hopefully a better one, than what awaited them in their countries of origin. This Tuesday morning there were about a thousand, which at the end of the day did not reach a few hundred.

A group of migrants waits next to the border wall. Nayeli Cruz

Venezuelans and Colombians are the predominant nationalities. Some have been weeks, others have just arrived. Accommodated as they can spend the night in the open with blankets provided by the Red Cross and seek the elusive shade during the day, now that temperatures are already close to 30 degrees Celsius, they share terrible stories of what they had to do to get here. They are terrifying stories of journeys through the Darien jungle, one of the most dangerous passes in the world, where the corpses of some fellow travelers were left behind, rapes and beatings, and extortion of death threats from the mafias in Mexican territory.

The atmosphere was in turmoil in that improvised neighborhood from early morning, after some guys without uniforms distributed some leaflets with which they tried to persuade those who crossed “the border between the international bridges” (a euphemism to avoid saying “illegally”) to report to the Border Patrol office (CBP is its acronym in English) nearest for “processing”.

The news added to the rumors, based on an announcement made Monday by the Department of Homeland Security of the imminence of a “localized operation of law enforcement”, a technicality that many automatically translated as “raid”. So the Venezuelan Yirmin López, who went to report to the authorities, was thinking of taking a bus to Denver that same day, why not, he doesn’t trust it, while Carlos Mario, a Colombian who arrived on the streets of El Paso two weeks later after a year of travel, he said that he entered through a “hole” and cited A Chronicle of a Death Foretold, a novel by Gabriel García Márquez, to say that he does not intend to turn himself in: “They are throwing me out for my country,” he added. Among the luckiest were Joana Guerra and her children, Brittany, five years old, and Zander, who turns three on Wednesday. The family did report to the authorities and have permission to travel to New York, to meet some relatives.

In view of the confusion, García gathered them in front of the church to explain the complicated situation, advise them against (without expressly saying so) the delivery and remind them of their rights. He also promised that his NGO will bring lawyers to the area so that they can ask questions.

Despite this advice, most of the migrants from Sacred Heart ended up showing up at a processing center near one of the border crossings. About twenty agents showed up after lunch to carry out a raid, more mental than physical, which achieved its purpose of convincing the majority of the convenience of turning themselves in to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE, in its acronym in English). They did so confident that this would not lead to what they most fear: being sent back where they came from.

Meanwhile, in Ciudad Juárez (population: 1.5 million), an estimated 35,000 migrants are ready to take the plunge. Many are in makeshift camps next to the wall markers, a few meters from the Rio Grande, the natural border between the two countries. The migrants wait there confident that US authorities will pick them up for processing. The last time this happened was May 2. Since then, hundreds of people have waited with a number painted on their forearms indicating their place in line in case this happens again.

The Brownsville Tragedy

The flow between Juárez and El Paso is one of the most intense on the border. Irregular crossings have increased by 134% in the first seven months of the fiscal year (October to September) compared to 2022. More than 235,000 encounters have been registered here since last October. It is not the only one: Tijuana (with 15,000 people), Yuma, in Arizona, where a thousand people cross every day, or Matamoros, which connects with the easternmost part of Texas, at the height of of Brownsville, where on Sunday an individual, accused of murder, ran over a group of immigrants waiting for a bus with his truck, killing seven people, although his motives, if any, are still unclear.

The official shelters are close to collapse. Local authorities in Ciudad Juárez affirm that two days after the end of Title 42 there are 900 free places in the shelters that have been set up in the city, which have the capacity to care for some three thousand people. Messages for help have also come from other Mexican border communities, which do not have the infrastructure of the cities and who fear being inundated by the deportations that the United States will carry out in the coming days.

Some migrants approach the border. Nayeli Cruz

Washington estimates that more than 150,000 migrants were waiting this weekend in shelters and on the streets of Mexico’s northern states that border the United States, CNN reported. The figure easily exceeds what the Mexican government has promised to receive with Biden’s State Department: 30,000 people. In Chihuahua alone, the huge state where Ciudad Juárez is located, there are about 60,000. In Coahuila, there are 25,000 immigrants, and in Tamaulipas, on the Gulf of Mexico, there are 35,000.

The patrol car stationed on the American side at Gate 42 asks only one thing of all of them: to remember that the desert that separates them from a better future is about to become hell due to the high temperatures, and that the canal that runs parallel to the border is about to receive a large amount of water, which will make crossings extremely difficult.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.