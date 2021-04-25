D.he new “federal emergency brake” in the fight against Corona is now changing the rules for Hesse’s schools at short notice. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and Education Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU) had initially announced that they would give the schools time to make the necessary changes. It would be enough if the new rules were introduced during the week.

Helmut Schwan Head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

On Friday afternoon, the head of education, Sylvia Weber (SPD), announced that schools and daycare centers in Frankfurt would remain open for the coming week, regardless of the number of infections. But on Sunday morning the school office then rowed back. So now there should be emergency care if necessary.

Exceptions for graduating classes and special schools

Because according to the law, the rules are clear: If the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in an independent city or district exceeds 165 on three consecutive days, the schools will be closed from the day after next, and students will then have distance lessons. There is an exception for the final classes and the special needs schools, which continue to operate alternately. Emergency care should then be set up for grades 1 to 6.

In Frankfurt, too, the students will have to go to distance lessons from Monday after there was initially a lot of uncertainty. Individual schools will probably still allow temporary solutions on Monday, corresponding letters from parents are in circulation. After information from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Culture, according to which the revised Infection Protection Act is clear and therefore applies immediately to Frankfurt, where the incidence has been above 165 for three days, the city councilor announced a step-by-step plan. In stage one, which applies until the end of the week, the requirement to be present in schools is lifted. In daycare centers, after-school care centers and “extended school care”, emergency care is offered without already applying the selection criteria. These only apply from May 3rd: children of single parents are cared for if both parents are employed, because of hardship and for reasons of child welfare. You will inform the parents as soon as possible about the modalities, promised Weber, according to a message.

Health department head Stefan Majer (Die Grünen) told the FAZ that from his point of view the legal situation was “absolutely clear”: from an incidence of 165 only distance teaching and emergency care. And Frankfurt has been above this mark for more than three days. This has been clear to everyone since Friday.