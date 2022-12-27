For a moment it seemed that former US Vice President Mike Pence had run for president of the United States in 2024. The news agency Reuters reported that news based on reporting by Sky News. Pence reportedly submitted the required paperwork to the Federal Election Commission, the FEC. But spokesman Devin O’Malley soon denied the news on Twitter.
#Confusion #Mike #Pences #candidacy #president
Weather | The driving weather is generally bad throughout southern Finland until the evening
In very bad weather, we ride until the afternoon in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso.Meteorology the institution warns of bad driving weather...
Leave a Reply