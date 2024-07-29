Home page politics

An armed jet ski has washed ashore in Turkey. It could have come from Ukraine – or be part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow.

Çatalca – Due to hesitant arms deliveries from the West, Ukraine has had to prove its innovative strength again and again. For example, Kiev’s troops have already improvised bombs from 3D printers or mine defenses with simple thermal imaging cameras. Last Thursday (July 25) an unusual construction was washed up off the Turkish coast near Çatalca, near Istanbul: a modified and presumably armed jet ski. It fits the pattern of improvised Ukrainian weapons, but there is another theory about the origin of the unmanned watercraft.

Ukraine war: Modified jet ski discovered off the coast of Türkiye

The Yamaha Wave Runner jet ski drifted in the sea near Istanbul last week, as show multiple videos on social mediaAccording to unconfirmed reports, it is a model modified by Ukraine. According to military experts, the jet ski is equipped with an electro-optical infrared camera ball above the handlebars and other sensors as well as a Starlink antenna. The black cylinders visible in the pictures, which are attached to the side of the fuselage, are said to be, according to an analysis by the military blog Covert Shores explosive charges.

The Ukrainian news site Kyiv-Post reported, citing other experts, that it could also be additional fuel tanks. The unmanned naval vehicle is being investigated by the Turkish police, the Turkish news site said SavunmaTR on Thursday (July 25) on Platform X. According to analyses, the peeling paint on the vehicle indicates that the jet ski had been drifting in the sea for some time before it was discovered.

Jet ski evidence points to Ukraine: Is it a Russian disinformation campaign?

However, there is no clear evidence that it is a weapon from Ukraine. Kyiv-Post reports handwritten markings on the control boxes in Ukrainian, but their meaning is not clear. There is also a note with the inscription “02” on the back of the jet ski. This could be interpreted as an indication that the model found is not a unique piece. But there is another theory about the origin of the modified jet ski.

A screenshot of the upgraded jet ski that apparently washed up in Turkey. © Yusuf Akbaba / @ssysfakb on X



It is not the first time that in the Ukraine war “an unknown naval drone has been washed up on the coast of a Black Sea state,” said Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi in TV station Espresso on Friday. The expert stressed, however, that this vehicle is “unlike any other we have seen before and it looks like something other than a functioning maritime drone.”

Kyrychevskyi therefore spoke of the possibility that this could be a disinformation campaign by Russia. “For some reason, this small boat arrived in Turkey after Turkey decided to join the peace initiative of the NATO mine clearance mission, whose goal is to prevent the Russians from increasing the threat to shipping in the Black Sea,” he said in the interview. Neither Moscow nor Kiev initially commented on the incident.

Ukrainian successes with sea drones: dominance in the Black Sea without a fleet

With the help of sea drones, Ukraine has long been able to dominate the Black Sea and thus keep important corridors open for exports. Without its own fleet, this is a remarkable achievement in the view of military experts. The operations with the unmanned watercraft could “be used against the weak points of the Russian sea supply routes,” said a report by the British Ministry of Defense in August last year.