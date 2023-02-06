There was great confusion in the political scene in Sudan, during the past hours, after conflicting statements that raised some doubts about the agreement.

While the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the military institution will not proceed with the agreement with a single party and that it will work according to its vision, his deputy, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo, renewed his commitment to the agreement, stressing that it is irreversible, while the Forces for Freedom and Change, which includes a number of forces, affirmed The political party that signed the agreement is moving confidently towards completing the final agreement.

Shihab Taha, a leader in the Forces for Freedom and Change, stressed in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the political process is proceeding according to what is decreed for it to complete discussions on the rest of the five basic issues after the two issues of dismantling the empowerment of the former regime and the peace agreement signed in October were emptied during the past weeks. 2020.

However, new statements by Al-Burhan during a social ceremony in the Nile River state, north of Khartoum, sparked great controversy, as Al-Burhan said that the armed forces would not proceed with a single party in any agreement, which is the same position he announced before the signing.

For his part, Daglo affirmed his full and unambiguous commitment to implementing the framework agreement, and said that the framework agreement represents a window of hope for the Sudanese people, adding: “We will do our utmost to accelerate steps to reach a final political agreement that establishes a civil authority that expresses the hopes of the Sudanese people.”

The tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group confirms that it is working to move forward for the success of the current political process in Sudan in accordance with the framework agreement.

Representatives of the tripartite mechanism, which, along with the Quartet, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Britain and the United States, contributed to facilitating the framework agreement, said that the political process in Sudan has entered a new and decisive stage.

The tripartite mechanism confirmed that it continues to coordinate with the international community to support the Sudanese people to return to civilian rule and to form a new civilian transitional government that guarantees Sudan’s restoration of all its relations with the international community and all the economic and security benefits arising from that.

Observers hope that the process will lead to a solution to the current crisis, due to which Sudan is living in extremely difficult security and economic conditions, as the ongoing protests for more than a year have killed 122 people so far.

The United States, European Union countries, and international financial institutions have also suspended billions of dollars in development aid and financing, and halted pledges to write off the bulk of the country’s $64 billion debt, linking the return of those funds and pledges to the return of the civilian track, and the United States threatened to impose sanctions on military and civilian obstructors of the transition process.