After more than two years occupying the Lützerath camp, on the edge of an open pit coal mine in western Germany, local environmentalists have called on protesters from Europe for a procession this past weekend. The energy sector has become even more critical in the country since the War in Ukraine, which aggravated the crisis and culminated in the reopening of plants in the country, which is highly dependent on Russian gas.

Authorities announced that around 70 police officers were injured, 150 protesters are being investigated and 12 were arrested after the demonstrations over the weekend.

With colorful jackets and raincoats to protect themselves from a torrential rain, thousands of people (35 thousand, according to the organizations, and 15 thousand, according to German authorities) held signs with the words “Stop coal”, “Lützerath lives”, under the command of the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, known for being absent from school to protest in the Swedish parliament, demanding actions to mitigate climate change.

Protesters opposing the expansion of the open pit coal mine accused the police of “violently” repressing the protests. Indigo Drau, spokesman for the organizers of the demonstration, denounced the “pure violence” shown by the German police on Saturday. He claimed the officers “beat the climate activists, hitting several of them in the head”.

the collective Lützerath lebt! (Lützerath lives!) reported injuries to dozens of activists, some of them serious. About 20 were hospitalized, according to Birte Schramm, a nurse with the group.

On the other hand, the police announced that 70 officers were injured on Saturday and that lawsuits were filed against about 150 people for resisting the police, damaging property or disturbing order.

“We were hit with projectiles, with stones, mud and fireworks,” police spokesman Andreas Müller told Agence France-Presse. According to the police, several police vehicles were also damaged by throwing stones or punctured tires.

Green politicians considered traitors

The activists also defined other destinations for the demonstrations. “We have just occupied the regional office of Habeck, which is also the office of the Flensburg Greens party in the Schleswig-Holstein region,” announced members of the environmental movement. Ende Gelände (End of terrain), on Twitter, on Friday (13). That office belongs to Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate in Olaf Scholz’s government.

On the building’s facade, a banner declared “Solidarity with Lützerath”. For the participants of the group, Robert Habeck is “the main responsible for the violent evacuation of the region for the expansion of the mine”.

Habeck declared “understanding all those who take to the streets to defend the climate”. He, however, was keen to say that “meeting the nuclear shutdown deadlines” and therefore reopening coal-fired plants, was “a huge success for the climate movement”.

The political party is part of the governing coalition of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. Protesters point to a betrayal by the governing group by signing with RWE, a German company that operates in the distribution of natural gas and in the generation and distribution of electricity, “allowing the destruction of Lützerath, whose inhabitants were expropriated years ago”.

The government considers the mine extension necessary for Germany’s energy security, which seeks to compensate for the interruption of Russian gas supplies.

energy history

When Germany decided to change its energy matrix to less polluting options than coal plants, it invested in wind and solar energy in the first place, and in gas as a second option.

“It was a fiasco. Germany installed a giant capacity where the insolation area was very low and with little wind. In addition, these facilities competed with agricultural areas”, explains Ricardo Fernandes, risk analyst and internationalist.

Another problem in this energy transition was the dependence that the country created on importing foreign gas, especially Russian.

At the end of June 2022, due to the Russian gas cut by Gazprom, as a way for Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Europeans, the German Ministry of Economy announced that the way out would be coal plants. The country decided to reactivate 15 of them for energy production.

“It is bad to say this, but it is essential to reduce gas consumption”, informed Minister Robert Habeck, in mid-2022.

Unlike neighboring countries like France, which invest in nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, Germany, when it was under the leadership of Angela Merkel, decided to deactivate nuclear power plants, due to the possible risks of leakage. An apparently sustainable option, but in practice, it is not at all ecological and even harmed the country’s economy, with the most expensive energy on the continent.

dependence on fossil fuel

Even before the war in Ukraine, faced with a 15% drop in wind production, Germany has increased, since 2021, the production of coal-fired power plants by 22%.

Gas, oil and coal account for 66% of German energy consumption. Furthermore, around 47% of the electricity produced in the country in 2021 came from fossil fuels. “The German economy is totally dependent on polluting fossils and is especially vulnerable in the face of the war in Ukraine,” Fabien Bouglé, an expert on energy policy, told the French newspaper. Le Figaro.

In addition to clearing villages to build mines, coal-fired power plants generate a pollution of 1,000 g of CO2 / kWh. Nuclear power plants, which were an alternative rejected by German ecologists, produce much less: around 6 g of CO2 / kWh.

“Germany will be one of the main actors in climate degradation and will continue to be the ugly duckling of the European Union and the world. It is the so-called ecologists who support this disastrous model for the planet”, concludes Bouglé.