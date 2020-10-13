The nervousness returns to the PP. Barones, leaders and former leaders consulted by this newspaper agree that they are trapped in a clamp between Abascal’s party, which tries to place them in an uncomfortable situation with its motion of censure, and Pedro Sánchez, whom they consider the main beneficiary of the “ radicalization ”of the management discourse. The sources consulted ask to stop shooting everything and focus on the economy and management.

On Friday, Spain was Venezuela – “We can boast of having been at the center of the repressive policies of the Nicolás Maduro regime as advisers and now it intends to extend to Spain the same strategy of undermining the pillars of democracy,” Casado said. This Monday, Poland – “Pedro Sánchez wants to politicize justice and endangers the funds of the European Union, as is happening today in Poland. Because an intervened justice could lead to EU sanctions ”, declared Teodoro Garcia Egea. The secretary general of the popular ones obviated that last January, the Spanish MEPs of the PP voted in favor of Poland and against the majority of the European Parliament, which wanted to impose strict surveillance on the country that intends to retire progressive judges.

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, accompanied by the general secretary, Teodoro García Egea (left), during the party’s steering committee held this Monday. On video, García Egea avoids on six occasions to reveal the position of the PP regarding the motion of censure presented by Vox.EFE | PP (VIDEO: EPV)

The confusion has been installed in part of the PP. Leaders from different territories and more and less close to Casado agree that the strategy of shooting everything is not working. And it resurrects the suspicions of party veterans who have warned Casado for months – even since the Andalusian elections of 2018 – that by approaching Vox’s speech, it only contributes to feeding him.

“It doesn’t benefit us anything to talk about the King or about historical memory. The political debate is becoming very radical, which is what the PSOE and Podemos were looking for. And faced with that, many scared people vote for stability, that is, the Government, and many angry people vote for anger, that is, Vox ”, says a leader from Mariano Rajoy’s stage. “If the debate is not moderated, Vox will continue to rise. We need to talk about the economy, about our experience ”, he adds.

“Sánchez makes a strategy of fattening Vox with very ideological issues,” says a regional president of the PP. And in that context, better to walk away. “The scenes of indignation and polarization”, adds another regional leader, “favor populism: in 2015 it was Podemos and 15-M and today it is the case with the right”.

The economy was, in fact, Casado’s goal at the beginning of the political course. The party hoped to be able to repeat the sequence of 2011 in the next elections, when the PSOE lost the general elections, still devastated by the consequences of the economic crisis. The leader of the PP had, however, a problem: many of the managers who could best expose that strategy had left or had been pushed aside by himself. The profiles of previous stages that fit with the message of the management experience — Elvira Rodríguez or Ana Pastor— gained prominence. But everything began to go wrong with the crisis in Madrid due to the management of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Casado went back to the old days and recovered hyperbole as the main communication resource.

In recent days, the leader of the PP has accused the Government of wanting to “bring the Republic without changing the Constitution or the independence of Catalonia without changing the Magna Carta.” Neither is possible and Pablo Iglesias himself has admitted that the numbers are not enough to satisfy his republican ambitions.

With the initials of the PP involved in an investigation into the alleged use of police and reserved funds to destroy unfavorable evidence and fabricate other evidence against political rivals, Casado accuses the Government of “submitting the police services” to act as an “accusing arm” against the opposition. Along these lines of hyperbole, García Egea declared this Monday that the restrictions imposed in Madrid are “the act of gluing posters by Salvador Illa in his campaign in Catalonia.” The Minister of Health has not been named a candidate in the Catalan elections. Localities inside and outside of Spain with better data than the Community chaired by Ayuso have applied restrictions. And a party colleague, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, president of Castilla y León, has publicly stated that he supports them “out of responsibility.” This Monday, before even reaching the criteria set by the Government, it decided to close Palencia, which has less than 100,000 inhabitants, so, in theory, it would not be obliged to apply the Health measures.

The PP falls in some polls, such as that of GAD-3 for Abc, which gives 18 deputies less than in July and 13 more to Vox. The management takes iron out of the bad data on voting estimation, which it attributes only to Kitchen case, that is, to the previous stage, that of Rajoy. “We are less distant from the PSOE than in September. That is the key ”, affirms a member of the steering committee, who also downplays the rise of Vox:“ When we are not facing an electoral scenario, the vote is not rational, but passionate ”.

Divided by motion

Six times on Monday, journalists asked the PP secretary general if they will abstain or vote against Abascal’s motion of censure. There was no way for him to respond. García Egea limited himself to saying that they will not support her because “it is an oxygen balloon for Sánchez. Former president José María Aznar thinks that it is better “against”. The exporter in Congress Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, that “it is only reasonable to abstain.” This Monday, when asked on TVE about the bad data of the PP, he assured that his dismissal is “detrimental to the party.” A regional president makes fun of that statement: “It started in Ciudadanos [tras abandonar a Rajoy, Álvarez de Toledo confesó haber votado a Albert Rivera], she continued in the PP and now she is the muse of Vox ”. Another baron does believe that “internal conflicts take away support” and that “the dismissal of Cayetana was important, since it was the party’s most mediatic voice.”