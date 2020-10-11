Confusion comes to McLaren on a tough weekend. They incorporate a new aerodynamic package composed of aileron, nose, deflectors or floor, among other pieces. Carlos Sainz assembled the entire pack, Lando Norris kept most of the old models, and at no time was there any improvement in the Madrid’s MCL35. Badly tuned evolutions? Improvements that do not improve anything? We will have to wait, the technicians will analyze race data at Nurburgring comparing the two different cars. But it is not a good sign when a team does not incorporate identical configurations in its cars.

AS asked Carlos Sainz for his opinion: “These are supposed to be improvements and we saw the numbers in the wind tunnel. It is important that we do a whole race for the direction of team development and so that we can compare the two cars and be faster later on. Now it seems complicated to us, we see that all the teams are taking good steps and we want to take another. “” It makes perfect sense to keep them in the car, but we lacked a Friday to make them work well and we reached qualifying without really knowing how to extract benefits. It was difficult to find a correct window “, commented the Madrilenian.

But the classification was not encouraging, he will start tenth, far from Renault and worse than Ferrari and Racing Point. “You have to be patient and not overreact. But … the classification was tough”, summarizes. The objective in the race: “As always, it is to progress at the start and try to catch up with the drivers we think we can compete against. Like Pérez, although the Renault here seem to be a bit far and I don’t know if we will be able to be a challenge for them, they are one step ahead. It seems difficult to progress beyond Lando’s eighth grade. “