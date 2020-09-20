The Boris Shchukin Theater Institute has confirmed the information about the death of Soviet and Russian director Mikhail Borisov on September 19, which was published the day before by the Russian Telegram resource 112. in early September, a popular Russian actor Boris Klyuev died of lung cancer in Moscow.

According to journalists, the cause of Borisov’s death was pneumonia.

“Mikhail Borisov was a real artist and left as an artist – right from the set. We grieve … ” – says in statement colleagues of the actor in the shop.

Earlier, the actor’s sister Nina Borisova told reporters that his brother “just got sick on television” and he was hospitalized.

“The diagnosis has not yet been established. He is in the hospital. Your information is false “, – she said in a comment to the Moscow City News Agency.

Recall Earlier, after a vacation in Crimea, Russian actor Dmitry Pevtsov was urgently hospitalized in the Moscow hospital “Kommunarka”.

