Relations between the Government of Chile and businessmen have become tense again, after the announcement by President Gabriel Boric on the national policy to explore and exploit lithium. Ricardo Mewes, president of the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), which brings together the main productive unions in the country, pointed out that they were “displaced” [desconcertados] after listening to the announcements made by the president on Thursday night on a national network. The new policy for the development of lithium of the Chilean Executive seeks for the State to regain control of this mineral, highly valued in the world for its use in electric batteries. Currently, it is experiencing a boom in its prices.

The strategy announced by Boric points to a new institutional framework in which there is collaboration between the public and private worlds, but where control always remains in the hands of the State. The market was not oblivious to the proposal either. The shares of the main mineral producer in Chile, SQM, linked to the former son-in-law of Augusto Pinochet, Julio Ponce Lerou, fell almost 15% on this day. Its decline dragged down the Selective Stock Price Index, IPSA, which measures the price variations of the largest Chilean issuing companies on the Santiago Stock Exchange.

President Gabriel Boric Font during a tour of the lithium exploitation zone in Antofagasta. Gabriel Boric (Twitter)

“You have to wait for this process to develop and, probably, the market will be able to assess in a better way what this means for that particular company,” said the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel.

SQM has a lease contract with the State through Corfo until 2030 in the Atacama salt flat, which concentrates 90% of the country’s lithium reserves. As part of the announcements, Boric said that his government will respect the contract in force with SQM, but that through the state copper company Codelco they will negotiate with the non-metallic miner to evaluate the possibility of reaching an agreement and advance joint production in the Atacama salt flat. The company, through a statement, opted for caution. “We hope that the announcement, whose text we are analyzing -in the framework of a current contract that we maintain with Corfo-, will be a boost to the productive expansion in Chile,” wrote the company linked to Ponce Lerou, along with highlighting the role that SQM has had for the country to be a world leader in the lithium industry. “We hope to be part of this dialogue and conversation that is now beginning,” added the company.

Along the same lines as the CPC, Richard von Appen, president of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril, Sofofa, a trade association for companies, issued a harsh statement. “We do not understand this sign of mistrust,” said Sofofa. The business association added that the measure is “relegating the private sector to the background, when we agree on the importance of public-private cooperation and the role of the private sector in the development of the country.”

Von Appen also mentioned that “there is no reason” not to replicate the model that currently exists in the copper industry in the country, “where Codelco and private mining companies coexist, successfully promoting competition and innovation among all stakeholders.” The representative of the private sector added that they expect the government to rectify this policy “to restore confidence in the private sector and for the good of Chile and its people.”

Richard Von Appen, president of Sofofa, after a meeting with Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren on April 17. Minrel_Chile (Twitter)

Meanwhile, the National Mining Society (Sonami), which brings together mining companies, valued the public-private partnership to explore and exploit lithium deposits, but the association added that “it is questionable that it intends to review the ownership of the companies that currently operate in the Salar de Atacama”.

After President Boric’s announcement, various authorities of his government have tried to deliver signals of calm. “Great news for Chile! We already have a national strategy for lithium”, wrote the chancellor, Alberto van Klaveren, who during the day described it as “an error” to speak of nationalization. “It is a strategic resource, open to sustainable development through public-private partnership and with a view to incorporating added value and generating research and technological development,” added the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Chilean Executive.

The president himself, from his tour to the northern city of Antofagasta, assured that his Administration has “drawn up an ambitious goal that will require a lot of dialogue” and valued the opinion of the US Chamber of Commerce, which “approves of eyes” the announcements of the Chilean Government regarding the so-called gold white.