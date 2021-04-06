On Tuesday, a representative of the EMA confirmed a connection between the active ingredient and the severe thrombosis cases, but the EMA is now rowing back.

Update from April 6th, 3:20 p.m .: After statements by an EMA officer about a connection between the corona vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine and the occasional occurrence of blood clots, the EU Medicines Agency has made it clear that it has not yet made a decision on the matter. The EMA committee for drug safety has “not yet reached a conclusion and the test is currently ongoing,” said the EU agency to the AFP news agency on Tuesday. A decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.

In an interview published on Tuesday with the Italian newspaper “Il Messagero”, the head of the EMA vaccination department, Marco Cavaleri, made a connection between the Astrazeneca vaccination and the occasional occurrence of dangerous blood clots, especially among younger people vaccinated. “In my opinion, we can now say that it is clear that there is a link to the vaccine,” he said. He also suggested that the EMA would officially establish the connection “in the next few hours”.

However, according to Cavaleris, it is not yet clear how the Astrazeneca vaccine triggers blood clots in vaccinated people. The EMA had scheduled a trial of the Astrazeneca vaccine for Tuesday through Friday this week.

“It is clear”: The EMA’s head of vaccination confirms the link between thrombosis cases and the Astrazeneca vaccine

Original notification dated April 6, 2020: Berlin – The vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca has been making headlines for weeks, the suspicion of serious side effects after the administration of the vaccine quickly made the rounds. After researchers had already stated that they could prove a connection between the Astrazeneca vaccination and severe thrombosis cases, a representative of the EU authority EMA has now confirmed that there is a connection.

Astrazeneca vaccination: connection between vaccine and thrombosis cases confirmed

However, the exact cause of the severe side effects has not yet been clarified, he said. The severe thromboses are very rare cerebral vein thromboses and sinus vein thromboses, i.e. blood clots in the brain. These would disrupt the blood flow in the brain. The head of the EMA vaccination department, Marco Cavaleri, explained in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero: “We can now say that it is clear that there is a connection with the vaccine.”

Astrazeneca vaccine: Means should only be used for people over 60

At the end of March, the federal and state governments followed a recommendation by Stiko that the Astrazeneca funds should only be used for people over 60. With 2.7 million Astrazeneca doses administered, 31 suspected cases of a so-called cerebral vein thrombosis were reported. Nine cases were fatal. Experts suspect that the already very low risk only affects young people.

A 32-year-old died in early March after being vaccinated with the vaccine, her mother is now denouncing a Lauterbach statement. A connection between the vaccination and the death has not yet been confirmed.

List of rubric lists: © Nicolas Armer / dpa