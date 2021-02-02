The trip had to last 12 minutes and was so close that the application quoted it at 161 pesos. Rocío was not alone, she shared the journey with her friends and she was not even going to be the last to get off.

Daniel Alejandro Flores was driving. He asked her to sit in the passenger seat next to him. His friends in the back.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, that trip became a nightmare. Rocío has been in custody for a week after denouncing that driver for sexual abuse and, in the midst of cross accounts, accused of aggravated robbery.

“I gave him 400 pesos because they were going to walk. I told him to come and go in remis because I am afraid that he will go out at night. She asked for the application, I don’t know why she didn’t call our trusted remis. He gave me a kiss and said goodbye. I went to sleep and at dawn they woke me up to tell me that the police station was there and that I had to go urgently. I didn’t understand anything, ”says Claudia (56), Rocío’s mother, to Clarion.

She is tired and has trouble finding the words. He works caring for older adults and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, when he is not caring for a 91-year-old man, he is at home to avoid getting infected.

Rocío’s friends and family ask for her release.

“When I saw her she cried and said ‘Mommy, she wanted to rape me, she wanted to rape me.’ Later I spoke with his friend, who is 16 and the same. He told me exactly the same thing as my daughter. At the police station, the man was saying that my daughter had wanted to steal his cell phone. When another friend from my daughter’s school arrived, he told me that he heard everything, that she was yelling at him, asking for help, ”Claudia tries to rebuild.

The truth is that what happened at this point in Grand Bourg, in the San Martín district, is not clear.

“They left a boy first, on the same street from my house, they had to go straight because ten blocks away I was leaving my daughter and that’s it. But he turned aside, he can’t explain why, he headed down some dirt streets. That is why the boys were scared and began to tell him that they wanted to get off. He started to touch herMy daughter was in a skirt and he was groping her down there and on her leg. The friend saw everything. So broke the plastic that separates and hit. My daughter got out and he was locked inside, she came back to help him ”, said Claudia, according to what she was able to reconstruct with the data provided by her daughter’s friends.

“To cover himself for what he had done, he said they wanted to steal it, but that’s a lie. My daughter never needs anything, I work so that she has everything she wants, so that they don’t need anything. She plays hockey, she finished high school recently. And the worst thing is that this person says that the boy had a knife, that it does not exist and that’s why it never appeared. But the one who is imprisoned is my daughter ”.

The investigation was left in the hands of the San Martín Juvenile Criminal Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of Fabián Hualde. He requested the arrest of Rocío accused of “qualified robbery for the use of a weapon” after the driver’s complaint for the alleged assault. Meanwhile, the Guarantees court ruled the lack of merit against Rocío’s adolescent friend and ordered him to return to his home with his family, although “he will continue to be subjected to proceedings,” they anticipated.

The driver ended the trip on the app without noticing the alleged theft.

Before consulting this newspaper, sources from the San Martín attorney general’s office indicated that “all the elements provided are being investigated,” although no other file was started for the sexual abuse that the girl denounced. And that she will remain in detention as long as they continue to take statements from witnesses and seek other evidence measures.

“Flores is a former retired policeman. He had contradictions between his statement at the police station and at the prosecutor’s office. First, he said that they wanted to steal his wallet on a street, then he acknowledged that the boys were going to the remís. First they went back, after Rocío Go ahead. Like those, there were other differences in her story, but the boys say the same thing, “explained Raquel Hermida Leyenda, the young woman’s lawyer.

Caption gave more details: “The minor declares that he saw when he groped her and that he had already asked her several times if she had a boyfriend, he had noticed her since they got on. The boy defends her by hitting the driver. But they didn’t have a knife, that doesn’t exist. What we ask is that the prosecutor review the entire case, with the statements of the minors, and that he do so with a gender perspective. There is significant discrimination in the legal position they took. “

The teenager has been detained for a week at the Grand Bourg Women’s Police Station, visibly distressed by the situation. “The girl does not understand why she is imprisoned. It is clear that justice does not believe him despite the jurisprudence of the province of Buenos Aires, this is serious from the institutional point of view. If we compare him with the Venezuelan girl, the message for women is clear: if you are abused and you defend yourself, you go to prison. If you don’t defend yourself, neither will Justice protect you, “Hermida Leyenda questioned.

As anticipated, they will request the exemption from prison for the adolescent while they continue to collect testimonies to advance with the requests for evidence measures for sexual abuse.

For Claudia, having her daughter in jail is a nightmare: “I can’t understand it yet. I never thought that I could come across such bad people. It’s a thing not to believe, my daughter didn’t steal anything, it’s all a lie that this guy invented to cover himself for what he had done, because she did not remain silent. All I want is for him to come home. “

