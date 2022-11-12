The citizens’ income project of the traffic light was passed by the Bundestag, but the CDU and CSU could block the Bundesrat. FDP man Dürr now attacked the Union because of its attitude.

Munich — The traffic light coalition replaces Hartz IV with citizen income. The federal government’s plan was passed by the Bundestag, but the discussions are far from over. The Union is resolutely opposed. Now there is a threat of a blockade in the Bundesrat by countries governed by the Union.

While the decisive date is getting closer, FDP faction leader Christian Dürr shot against the CDU and CSU. They would “play with fire,” Dürr said in an interview with the magazine mirror.

Citizens’ money: FDP parliamentary group leader Dürr attacks the Union because of “confused statements”.

The FDP politician accused the Union of “spreading fake news about citizen money with confused statements”. That has to stop, he demands. The debate about the successor to the Hartz IV system revealed one of the greatest injustices in the welfare state. “Anyone who wants to do something to escape unemployment has so far been punished by the state,” is Dürr’s assessment.

This is exactly where his party started, Dürr explained. “We are not interested in where someone comes from – we are interested in where they want to go,” he emphasized and sees the essential difference to the Union here. The CDU and CSU should therefore no longer “play with fire” and jeopardize the introduction of citizen income at the beginning of the new year.

Citizens’ money: Union could block traffic light projects – Dürr calls for “constructive participation”

The traffic light coalition wants to use the citizens’ allowance to increase the current standard rate from 449 euros to 502 euros and provide more support for the unemployed in further training measures. The Union under CDU leader Friedrich Merz has suggested supporting the increase in the standard rate, but rejects the introduction of citizen income and calls for the continuation of Hartz IV.

With a view to the concessions of the CDU and CSU with the standard rate, Dürr expressed skepticism. Just raising standard rates without improving work incentives is the opposite of performance equity, he said mirror. “CDU and CSU should finally work constructively on citizen income and approve the law in the Bundesrat,” said the FDP politician.

Citizens’ allowance: Söder complains about “unfair” project – “so not capable of approval”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also made a statement and reiterated his rejection of citizen income. “The citizen’s income cannot be approved in the Bundesrat,” said the CSU chairman to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The citizen’s income disadvantages the lower income groups who have to work hard,” says Söder.

He referred to “cashiers, hairdressers, bus drivers, police officers who try to make ends meet every day”. In the end, however, they would have to realize “that not working is almost as lucrative as working”. The CSU boss is certain: “That’s unfair.” (bb)