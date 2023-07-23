A confused man who walked naked on the street in Apeldoorn this afternoon has died after his arrest at the police station. The police announced this on Sunday afternoon. The National Investigation Department is investigating. Neighbors say it was hard.

The man was arrested after local residents saw him walking naked around the intersection of Eerste Wormenseweg with Snipweg in Apeldoorn. Several police cars arrived on the scene. After the man was arrested, he was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

Several bystanders witnessed the incident. The man was not easily apprehended, according to several local residents. The Eerste Wormenseweg was blocked for some time by the police cars.

Some time later, an ambulance and trauma helicopter arrived at the police station for CPR. The police report that it is the same man who was arrested earlier. He had become unwell at the police station. "Unfortunately, resuscitation was of no avail and the man died on the spot. The nature and circumstances of this incident will be investigated by the National Investigation Department."

The arrest took place at cafeteria Piet Friet, which is located on the corner of the intersection. Owner Sofia Yang says the man came in naked around two o’clock. She recognized him because he had been there before. “I asked: shall I give you a coat? But he didn’t respond. He seemed quite confused.”

The police came in almost immediately after him. “He didn’t want to listen to the cops. They tried to help him at first, but he seemed startled. Soon the officers received help from more colleagues. They grabbed him. It was tough. They really had to force him to come along.”

A couple who live on the other side of the intersection and have just returned from a birthday party say that the police threatened to use a taser, but that it turned out not to be necessary. "We saw a man walking around naked. He had no shoes on and was completely naked. He seemed quite confused and constantly looked back. There was a lot of commotion when the police said: sit down. He did that at first, but later he didn't want to cooperate."

Other bystanders around the intersection also saw that the man was quite confused. They call it pretty sad, and say they hope that the man can be helped soon. They did not know at that time that the man later died at the police station.

Intersection closed

Around 5 p.m., the intersection was cordoned off by police. People who want to get fries can still go to Piet Friet. ,,Yes, then you have to go around it,” says a detective to a customer. The Snipweg is partially closed off.





