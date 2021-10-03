Hideo kojima is the creative mind behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. Despite his work schedule, he usually makes comments on his account at Twitter, and a recent message from him became relevant for … Maruchan?

What happens is that this designer published a couple of photos, accompanied by the message ‘yummy’ (delicious). It was an instant soup of uncertain brand, a fairly common dish not only in Japan but also in Mexico.

Hideo Kojima showing his food

The fact is that there were no shortage of those who related this message to what is happening in this country. What happens is that recently the Profeco (Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor) revealed something that worried several people.

The owner of said agency, Ricardo Sheffield, commented during an interview that the commercialization of at least two brands of these soups in the Mexican Republic will be prohibited.

All because according to an analysis of the Profeco They are products that cause damage to health and have misleading advertising. When the information appeared, many immediately thought of Maruchan and the yellowishness of some places did not take long to appear.

There are those who say that there were even panic purchases, since apart from consumers, many small stationary and street businesses sell prepared soups of this brand.

Profeco never mentioned Maruchan

It was precisely while the theme invaded Twitter that the publication of Hideo kojima. The fact is that this creative has shown on other occasions that he is aware of some things that happen in Mexico.

For example, when he showed his love for the music of the Mexican singer Thalia. Or when Raiden appeared with mariachi hat in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. But it is not clear if there really is any relationship.

And as for the soup Maruchan? Sheffield mentioned ‘yes, without a doubt. At least two products are going to be recalled, by the way, both imported ‘.

The problem in Mexico is that ‘maruchan’ is taken by many as synonymous with ‘instant soup’.

It is the same that happens with Kleenex, brand that many people take to name any tissue. The holder of the Profeco never said which soups will be recalled.

Some are building on a study published by the Profeco in August 2020 from the Consumer Magazine. There the risks of certain products were mentioned, such as Maruchan.

Although it is handled by a Japanese company, it is not imported: it is produced in Hermosillo, Sonora. It is doubtful that it is one of those referred Ricardo Sheffield. And it is likely that Hideo kojima do not consume it. In Japan there are many and very different!

