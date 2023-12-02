Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

Book reviews can be very helpful. However, in the case of an evaluation of the Duden, this was not the case. Nevertheless, she caused a stir.

Munich – Books, films and series are critically evaluated with reviews. The personal statement can help others, for example, whether a book is written in an exciting way or whether it is better to stay away from it. There are also reviews for the Duden. However, the reviews of the spelling dictionary are not entirely positive.

Duden review: Amazon customer apparently not satisfied

An Amazon customer didn’t seem particularly happy with his order. He only awarded one out of five yellow stars. “The novel ‘Duden’ is written in a totally incoherent manner,” says the review, which is now on Instagram has been published. “I couldn’t understand what happened to the eel at the beginning,” he joked. Also Subway stations in Munich have already been rated on Google.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that there is no coherent story to be found in a dictionary, often equivalent to a dictionary. The most recent edition, published in 2020, contains around 148,000 words. That’s 3000 words more than the previous edition. New items include “Covid-19”, “mindfulness exercise” and “insect death”.

Curious Duden review causes discussion: “Everything from AZ”

Individual words can be looked up in the Duden. This is now also possible online. The dictionary’s 2017 Amazon review certainly drew amused comments. At that time it was probably an older edition. “So when I read it I found that everything from AZ was there,” replied one user under the Instagram post.

“Once you have read the Duden completely, have you read every book in the world, just in the wrong order?” another asked himself. “I’ll wait for the audio book,” said another. One user, on the other hand, finished the story of the eel: “He ends up as a lemon squeezer with a cyst in Cyprus.”

“Undoubtedly one of the best books”: Confused Duden reviews on Amazon

There are also confusing reviews on Amazon for the 26th edition from 2013. “Without a doubt one of the best books ever written in the German language. “Pretty much all the words of everyday German are used in it,” praised one customer. The plot is “not that exciting, but at least there are no spelling errors.”

There will probably not be an audio book from Duden for the time being A note at the Aldi checkout also recently caused amusement. One Embassy at a German university On the other hand, left questioning faces behind. (cheese)