Hanover (dpa)

Felix Agu, defender of the German Werder Bremen team and the German youth team, revealed that he would not rule out the representation of the Nigerian national team in the future, despite the fact that he played two matches with the German youth team. Ago, 21, said that he is in contact with German coach Gerno Roar, the Nigerian coach.

He added: “After I was called up for the first time to participate internationally, with the U-21 team, I preferred to represent Germany at the present time. Because I wanted to stay in my familiar environment. ” Born in Germany to a Nigerian father, he can still choose which senior team he will represent.