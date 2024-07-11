Home page politics

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Biden is under scrutiny at the NATO anniversary summit. Concerns about his condition will play a central role for the representatives.

Washington DC – At the NATOSummit in Washington, the focus is not only on substantive issues. In addition to the Ukraine War and the security of the alliance partners, the state of US President Joe Biden is also the focus of the meeting. According to a report by Washington Post According to the report, the summit is an opportunity for heads of state and government to assess Biden’s constitution live.

The TV duel against the former President of the USA, Donald Trumpsparked a debate about whether Biden is still capable of running for the US elections in November. As in the TV debate, the US President is said to have appeared somewhat confused at the 75th NATO anniversary summit in Washington.

Concern about Biden’s condition at NATO summit: “People are stressed about whether he will deviate from the script”

One delegate reported that Biden did not recognize someone at the conference whom he “knew quite well.” This is reported by the US news magazine NewsweekAmong NATO representatives, the Concern about the US President’s condition grow.

Opposite Politico said a senior European diplomat: “It’s a very strange feeling to be in Europe and listen to the President of the United States and be more stressed about whether he’s going to go off script than excited to listen to the leader of the free world.”

The health of US President Joe Biden is also in focus at the NATO summit in Washington (archive photo) © IMAGO/Javad Parsa

Biden criticized as Democratic candidate: Concern “whether he says ‘North Korea’ when he meant ‘South Korea'”

People are worried “about what he is forgetting, or whether he is saying ‘North Korea’ when he meant ‘South Korea,'” the diplomat explained. Biden’s press conference on Thursday evening was the “most critical point of the week, both for the president politically and for the alliance,” the report said.

As a result of the TV debate against Trump, Biden came under criticism. Representatives from the camp of the Democrats demanded that the US President withdraw his candidacy. Most recently, prominent supporters of Biden from Hollywood also spoke out and called on the President not to run for the presidency for the Democrats again. The actor George Clooney wrote in a guest article for the New York Times: “We will not win with this president.”

Debate over Biden’s resignation: NATO states want to make defense alliance “Trump-proof”

The fact that the Democrats might not win the US election in November also seems to be worrying representatives of NATO allies. Donald Trump will most likely be in the running for the Republicans. Trump is expected to be officially elected at the Republican National Convention in mid-July.

All information about the US election summarized in a compact format! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

Making the defense alliance “Trump-proof” means “future-proofing,” said Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, according to Politicoreport at the summit in Washington. One official, who asked not to be identified, said: “We are really concerned that the world will be essentially leaderless for the next few months, and then we don’t know what comes after that.”

Biden defends himself against critics among Democrats: “Challenge me

Biden recently resisted demands from his own ranks. The 81-year-old wrote a letter to the Democratic camp in Congress. In it, Biden stressed that he was “firmly determined” to win the race for the presidency and beat Trump.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

In a live telephone interview with the broadcaster MSNBC Biden spoke out against his critics: “If anyone thinks I shouldn’t run, then run against me. Announce your candidacy – challenge me!”

Test for US President Bien: Appearance at the end of the NATO summit

Biden appears to be under close observation throughout the entire NATO summit, from July 9 to 11. The meeting is seen as a kind of acid test for the US president. Conclusion of the NATO summit on Thursday evening On Thursday, the heads of state and government will meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the NATO-Ukraine Council. Biden is then scheduled to appear before the press. (pav)