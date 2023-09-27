The huge naval maneuver in which the destroyer Alexander Otrakovsky, the country’s largest destroyer and landing ship, participated alongside the anti-submarine destroyer Weiss-Admiral Kulakov, coincided with successive strikes by Ukrainian marches on the Russian fleet in Crimea and the Black Sea through sea and air marches.

A new conflict on the seas

Intelligence reports indicated that there was a significant expansion in Ukrainian drone technology, which imposed frameworks on Russian defense planning for the war, given that the marine drones are remotely piloted vehicles that do not contain human elements and can be programmed to target oil tankers, ports, and vital installations such as crossings, main bridges, and Russian surface vehicles.

Vitaly Litovkin, a Russian military expert at the Center, says: wapamsFor political studies, as a result of the long war between Russia and Ukraine, supported by the West, at a time when the war exceeded 19 months of fierce fighting, Russia’s interests were severely damaged in recent months as a result of some drone boat strikes, or what are known as unmanned surface ships (USVs).

Russian military expert Vitaly Litovkin added, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, that Ukraine has been interested for 9 years in working on developing the “Neptune” sea missiles, and has modest forces off Odessa, including the search and rescue ship “Donbass” and the tug boat “Korets.” The artillery boats “Kremenchug” and “Lubny”, the attack landing boat “Kentavr”, and the missile boat “Priluki”, all of which represent threats to Russia’s interests in the Arctic region and elsewhere.

As for the “Project – 12418” boat that Russia tested in its recent maneuver, it has special jamming systems, including a positive radar to detect air and sea targets, a special radar to detect surface targets, an artillery control system, electronic protection systems and other electronic means, and it can easily destroy sea marches. And transport and landing ships, due to the quality of its armament.

Maximum continuous sailing time is 10 days and maximum speed is 40 knots.

12 “Igla” anti-aircraft missiles.

76.2 mm cannon with 314 rounds.

Uran-e anti-ship missile system.

Two 30 mm machine guns with 6 barrels and 8 thousand rounds.

Turbine engine and has 3 special units to generate the necessary electrical energy.

Digitization of the seas

Moscow has been striving, during the recent period, to thwart the goals of the United States seeking to exhaust Russian military capabilities and interests on land, sea, and air, in light of Washington’s efforts to “digitize the waters” using drone boats, smart maps, satellites, and interactive surveillance screens, as it is responsible for providing Ukraine with intelligence information to strike strategic targets. Russian.

In this context, the Turkish researcher specializing in international affairs, Firas Ridvanoglu, says that the Ukrainian naval marches have become sophisticated and operate with highly advanced computer and remote sensing systems, and although their strikes are not focused throughout the war, unlike the air marches and missiles, they remain a strong threat at sea to the Russian ships. Especially in the area known as “Red Sovereignty” in the Arctic.

Firas Ridvanoglu added in special statements to Sky News Arabia that the Ukrainian Navy benefited strongly from the naval marches in causing severe damage to the main Crimean Bridge and the Kerch Bridge without losing combat personnel in those strikes, which forced Russia to pay attention to the importance of training in what is known as ” “Combat Symmetry” to confront the threat of Ukrainian naval marches, especially since the explosive boats used in the Crimean Bridge bombings were part of the US military aid package that the Pentagon announced last April to support Ukraine.