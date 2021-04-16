Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that the UAE’s procedures have succeeded in facing the challenge of the emerging “Corona” virus, “Covid-19”, as it was able to limit the spread of the disease, achieve a distinct rate in recovery processes, and reduce the number of critical cases and the death rate.

She said: “Preserving the state’s gains in dealing with this global crisis necessitates that people fulfill their responsibility to protect themselves, those around them and society as a whole from infection with the new Corona virus, as individual and community awareness is the first weapon in victory over this disease.” .

She pointed out that the efforts exerted resulted in a decrease in the incidence of the disease, and to maintain these results, each person must stand before his responsibility and play his role in prevention, awareness and protection from disease.

While the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai indicated that the percentage of adherence to the precautionary measures in the mosques in the emirate is excellent and distinct during the first days of the month of Ramadan, stressing that this is one of the indicators and promises that indicate society’s response to the precautionary measures issued by the health authorities in the state.

Khalifa Al Drai, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services said: “Precautionary measures must be taken and not be negligent in their application during the month of Ramadan, especially since the UAE has made great strides in vaccinating against the Coronavirus, and therefore precautionary measures must be continued as it is the second aspect. To prevent disease, ”he added,“ Everyone must abide by the efforts the state decides to combat the disease, especially since our country is characterized by a conscious and responsible people who love their homeland and the land on which they live. ”

Al-Dray stressed that adherence to the health procedures approved by the state is the only way to survive and protect the gains, and thus enhance the success of the pandemic recovery phase, pointing out that the spread of this disease is linked to habits and behavioral practices that are based on individuals, so they must take into account this important role, in terms of preserving Their health and safety and also maintaining the health and safety of those around them, especially groups who are most vulnerable to serious complications such as the elderly and individuals suffering from diseases or chronic conditions.

Help application

Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, confirmed that the percentage of the application of health instructions related to prayer in the UAE’s mosques during the month of Ramadan is very high and distinct, indicating that the violations are very limited and in the narrowest of limits and the worshipers are constantly educated.

He stated that the department is keen to implement precautionary measures, and everything that contributes to supporting the nation’s efforts to overcome these exceptional global circumstances, pointing out that the people of the Emirates, both citizens and residents, have proven their awareness of the responsibilities incumbent on them since the beginning of the pandemic, and they are called upon to continue doing so.

safety first

Dr. Tariq Dovan, Medical Director of the American Hospital Dubai confirmed that adherence to precautionary and preventive measures during the blessed month of Ramadan is a national duty to limit the spread of the pandemic, especially since health and safety at the present time is more important than any gatherings or family visits, hoping to fully control The epidemic, the meeting and gathering with all love and affection in the coming Ramadan.

He pointed out that the UAE has made unremitting efforts and made huge achievements in order to control the epidemic, especially since the number of people recovering is the highest in the world compared to the number of the population, while the deaths from the virus are among the lowest in the world, so we should be on a measure of social responsibility and help the state complete Its path to control and eliminate “Covid-19”

He explained that social responsibility falls on the shoulders of every person living on the land of this country in order to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the elderly, people of determination and chronic diseases, who may be exposed to great harm as a result of non-compliance with the precautionary measures, which may expose them to risks and impacts that may lead to death, so They need more care, care and attention.

He stated that the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the regulatory authorities in the various emirates of the country from restricting Ramadan tents, gatherings and others aim to protect society from the risk of the spread of the epidemic, especially since the health and safety of those who live on the homeland are a red line for the rational leadership of the state.

He stated that the state has made use of and provided all possible means to address the pandemic, both in terms of the number of daily examinations and the speed of monitoring and investigation, in addition to the speed of response to the requirements of the health sector in terms of building field hospitals and training medical and nursing staff on how to deal with people with the disease, leading to the provision of vaccines to citizens and residents on Homeland without discrimination.

He pointed out the need to support the efforts of health workers and the first lines of defense that confront and bear the burdens of fighting the “Covid-19” epidemic, with all courage, while medical teams and front-line workers make qualitative efforts to protect their homeland and their society and set the finest examples in their response to the pandemic for the sake of our health and safety, at the time. In which we enjoy breakfast among our families and families, pointing at the same time to the importance of continuing to receive anti-corona virus vaccines in order to reach the acquired immunity and reduce the number of infected cases.

3 reasons

Dr. Qais Murabit, an interventional cardiologist at the Modern International Hospital in Dubai, advised all residents to avoid all kinds of gatherings and adhere to the preventive decisions taken by the government to preserve their health, including physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using sterilizer.

He stressed the importance of applying the precautionary measures, at the very moment, for three main reasons: The first is that during the holy month of Ramadan, gatherings in homes, mosques and cafes are frequent, and this contributes to accelerating the spread of the epidemic.

He said, “The second reason is that the new Brazilian strain of the Corona virus, which was recently discovered, is very prevalent and more dangerous for young people, unlike previous strains.”

He added: “As for the third and final reason, it is related to the fact that some countries of the world are witnessing the beginning of a third wave of the (Corona) epidemic and the hospitals are filled with them, and all of these matters require avoiding gatherings and staying away from crowded places.”