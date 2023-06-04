Chinese Defense Minister Speaks of Pursuing “Common Interests” But Criticizes “Some Countries” That Interfere in Others’ Affairs

Chinese Defense Minister, Li Shangfusaid this Sunday (4.jun.2023) that a conflict with the U.S would be a “unbearable disaster”, but that the China sought dialogue instead of confrontation. He is in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security summit. The information is from Reuters.

“China and the US have different systems and are different in many other ways.“, he spoke. “However, this should not prevent the 2 sides from seeking common ground and common interests to enhance bilateral ties and deepen cooperation.“, continued. “It is undeniable that a severe conflict or confrontation between China and the US will be an unbearable disaster for the world.”

Also present at the summit, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, criticizedon Saturday (3.jun.2023) China for refusing to hold talks on issues such as Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

For the secretary, the dialogue between Washington and Beijing “it’s essential” to avoid a conflict. The China refused a US request for a bilateral meeting between Austin and Li Shangfu.

Read more:

Relations between China and the US have been tense since last year, with the visit of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi The Taiwan, In August. Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory as a breakaway province.

Tensions escalated in February when the US overthrew chinese balloon that it was being used for espionage – which China denies. The Americans even warned Beijing against supplying Russia with arms and allowed Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wenwent to the USA and, among other things, found with the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

In his speech this Sunday (June 4), Li Shangfu made veiled criticism of the United States, saying that “some countries” are intensifying an arms race and deliberately interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.

“A Cold War mentality is now re-emerging, greatly increasing security risks“, he spoke. “Mutual respect must prevail over bullying and hegemony.”