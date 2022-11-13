A confrontation between police and suspects, in the early hours of Sunday, 13, ended with two men shot in Angra dos Reis, in the south of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

They were taken to the Japuíba Municipal Hospital, but there is no information about their health status.

A team from the 33rd Battalion was routinely patrolling Avenida Prefeito João Gregório when it was attacked with firearms, according to information from the Military Police.

From the suspects, the police seized a pistol, a revolver, ammunition, a radio communicator, 92 strips of marijuana, 27 small bags of marijuana and 372 pins of cocaine. The occurrence was registered at the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis).